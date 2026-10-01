UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed called Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on September 30, 2026, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

The phone call came after a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport experienced a security incident that was brought under control

Abdullah bin Zayed asked after the safety of passengers on the affected flight and sent greetings to their families

UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on September 30, 2026, touching on the state of relations between the two countries and recent regional developments.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah raised concerns about a security incident involving a FlyDubai commercial flight that had departed Dubai International Airport bound for Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

Phone Call Between UAE and Israeli Government on FlyDubai Stabbing Released

Source: Twitter

The incident, which was brought under control, prompted the UAE minister to personally inquire about the wellbeing of those on board.

UAE minister sends wishes to passengers' families

In an official readout of the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his hopes that all passengers were in good health, adding that he extended his greetings to the families of those who had been on the aircraft.

"Abdullah bin Zayed and His Excellency Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, discuss bilaterally over the phone the relations between the UAE and Israel, in addition to the developments in the region," the statement read.

"His Highness inquires about the safety of the passengers on the 'Fly Dubai' flight from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport, which witnessed a security incident that was brought under control, expressing his wishes for them to be in full health and well-being. His Highness also conveyed his greetings to the families of the passengers."

UAE-Israel ties in focus

The call reflected the diplomatic relationship that has developed between the UAE and Israel since the two countries normalised ties under the Abraham Accords. Direct commercial air travel between Dubai and Tel Aviv, including FlyDubai routes, has been a visible symbol of that relationship.

No further details about the nature of the security incident were provided in the official readout.

See the X post below:

Flydubai passenger narrates how he stopped cockpit attacker

Legit.ng earlier reported that a passenger aboard a Flydubai flight has described the moment he and fellow travellers overpowered a man who allegedly attempted to seize control of the aircraft's cockpit.

Source: Legit.ng