Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship at PFA Business School

Awoniyi graduated with merit alongside former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and other professional footballers

The Nigerian forward revealed in an interview that a childhood promise to his father drove his commitment to education

Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi has spoken about the personal motivation behind his decision to pursue a postgraduate qualification, revealing that a promise to his father has kept him in the classroom throughout his football career.

The Nigerian forward completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship at the PFA Business School this month, passing with merit.

Taiwo Awoniyi discloses the inspiration behind his PFA Diploma. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

He graduated in the same cohort as former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and several other professional footballers.

Awoniyi's promise to his father

In an interview with BBC Sport, the Ilorin-born striker explained that his academic drive goes back to an agreement he made with his dad before football took over his life.

"I've got a degree in business management and another diploma, so this is my third qualification," Awoniyi said.

"I say to people I am a quiet dreamer. I always felt education was important. It was a promise I made to my dad that if I played football, I would keep studying. That's what I have done and I am proud of it."

The PFA diploma represents his third formal academic achievement, following a degree in business management and an earlier diploma.

Awoniyi is not the first Super Eagles player to prioritise education alongside a professional career. Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi graduated from De Montfort University in 2022 with a degree in Business and Management, setting a precedent among the country's senior internationals for combining elite football with academic study.

Awoniyi celebrates PFA Diploma

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi celebrated his PFA Diploma with a post on his Instagram page, which his colleagues sent messages to.

The former Nottingham Forest striker proves that footballers can improve their education despite the demanding schedule of their job.

Source: Legit.ng