Actress Jemima Osunde has noted that she was not concerned about doing BBLs to enhance any part of her body

However, she is not comfortable with the way her toes look and desires to correct it with surgery

She shared how she wanted her toes to look like and made her request known to her fans who advised her on what to do

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has noted that she needed surgery to be performed on her toes because she does not like how they are.

Jemima Osunde speaks about doing toe surgery. Image credit: @jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

The movie star stated that she had no interest in Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and the only part of her body that gives her concern is her toes.

She noted that she wanted her toes to look more demure and she made her intention known to her fans who suggested that she should leave it like that.

According to her fans, her toes were fine the way they were and she should not temper with them using surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jemima is a talented 28-year-old actress who is notable for her roles in movies such as Delivery Boy, Lion Heart, New Money, Isoken, and Quam's Money, among others.

Often, her fans praise her for her brilliant interpretation of characters and how she connects with her audience.

See Jemima's tweet below:

Reactions to Jemima Osunde's tweet

Several X users have shared their take on the Nollywood actress' tweet. See some of them below:

@UchayOkolee:

"So you can stand on it in a very courteous way."

@CNebonta:

"Forget toes, it's my bank account that I am searching demure procedures for."

@lase_seyitan:

"Let have it."

@iamjshadow1:

"Please o, I love you the way you are."

@rumehejoor

"What’s going on dear?"

Jemima Osunde stuns in bridal attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jemima and Adesua Etomi-Wellington got their fans mesmerised as they slayed in bridal attires.

Both of them wore different styles as they showcased the angles of the dress by the fashion designer

At intervals, they gushed at each other, Jemima would smile and stir at Adesua who could not hold back her laughter.

Source: Legit.ng