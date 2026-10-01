The UK Home Office has announced new penalties for businesses found to have hired illegal delivery riders or zero-hours workers from October 1, 2026

Employers caught breaking the rules could face one of three punishments, including a hefty fine per illegal worker hired

The announcement comes as the UK government pushes businesses to verify that everyone working under their name is eligible to work in the country

The UK Home Office said from October 1, 2026, businesses that hire illegal delivery riders or other zero-hours workers will face significantly stiffer consequences under updated government enforcement rules.

The announcement was made via the Home Office's official X account, which confirmed that all employers are legally required to verify the work eligibility of anyone operating under their name before taking them on.

UK employers hiring people without the right to work could now face serious consequences. Photo credit: Leonardo Munoz

Source: Getty Images

UK: Three punishments employers now face

Under the new rules, any business caught employing an illegal worker could face one of three penalties:

1. A fine of up to £60,000 (roughly ₦115 million) per illegal worker.

2. Director disqualification.

3. A prison sentence of up to five years.

The Home Office stressed that the obligation to check workers' right to work in the UK sits firmly with employers, not just staffing agencies or platform operators.

Businesses in the gig economy, particularly those relying on delivery riders on zero-hours contracts, are among those directly targeted by the updated enforcement framework.

UK: Why the crackdown matters

The delivery and gig economy sectors have long been scrutinised over labour practices, with concerns that the informal nature of zero-hours arrangements can make it easier for illegal workers to slip through compliance checks. By tying criminal liability directly to employers, the UK government appears to be shifting accountability up the chain.

The scale of the fines is notable: at £60,000 (about N115 million) per worker, a business found to have employed even a handful of undocumented workers could face financial penalties large enough to threaten its survival.

The addition of director disqualification and potential imprisonment signals that the government intends these rules to carry real personal risk for those at the top of offending organisations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had recorded a high number of deportations.

UK exempts certain people from deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had exempted three categories of people from deportation.

The guidance, version 8.0, was issued by UK Visas and Immigration and covers deportation powers under the Immigration Act 1971 and the UK Borders Act 2007.

The first and most straightforward category is British citizens.

Source: Legit.ng