The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlines the EB-1 first preference Green Card route, which covers three distinct applicant categories

Applicants seeking the extraordinary ability category must demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim across five specific fields

No job offer or labour certification is required for the extraordinary ability category, making it one of the most accessible EB-1 routes

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has outlined five fields in which applicants can qualify for a Green Card under the EB-1A extraordinary ability category.

The EB-1A is a first-preference employment-based immigration route that does not require a job offer.

US speaks about green card under EB-1A route. Photo credit: New Statesman, KLH49/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Fields Covered By the EB-1A Category

According to the USCIS official page on Employment-Based Immigration First Preference EB-1, applicants pursuing the extraordinary ability classification must be able to demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim in one of five fields: sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.

One of the most appealing aspects of the EB-1A route is that applicants can petition for themselves by filing Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, without needing an employer to sponsor them.

Other EB-1 Categories and Family Benefits

Beyond extraordinary ability, the EB-1 classification also covers outstanding professors and researchers, who must show at least three years of experience in teaching or research.

Unlike the EB-1A route, both the outstanding professor and multinational executive categories require a US employer to file the Form I-140 petition on the applicant's behalf.

Approved EB-1 visa holders also extend benefits to their immediate families. A spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 may be eligible to apply for admission to the United States in E-14 or E-15 immigrant status respectively, once the I-140 petition is approved.

US publishes lists of people for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US government published the names and photos of 176 Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals slated for deportation as part of a wider list of people facing removal.

The Ghanaians on the list were arrested across multiple US states, including Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

Source: Legit.ng