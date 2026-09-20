Germany opened a visa pathway for non-academic and degree-holding workers who want to take up qualified employment without formal German qualification recognition

Applicants must meet specific thresholds including a minimum gross annual salary of at least €45,630, rising to €55,770 for workers older than 45

The visa requires a concrete job offer in a non-regulated profession along with at least two years of professional experience within the last five years

Germany has outlined the conditions under which professionally experienced workers from outside the country can obtain a visa to take up qualified employment, offering a route that does not require formal recognition of qualifications under German standards.

The visa, governed by Section 19c (2) of the German Residence Act in conjunction with Section 6 of the Ordinance on the Employment of Foreigners, targets individuals holding either a non-academic vocational qualification or an academic degree that is recognised by the government of the country where it was obtained.

Germany lists 5 conditions for professionally experienced workers to get visa. Photo: getty

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Non-academic qualifications must have required at least two years of vocational training to be eligible.

Key Qualification and Experience Requirements

1. Qualification

Applicants must obtain a positive evaluation of their qualification from the Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB). For academic degrees, the ZAB can also confirm state recognition in the country of study, or the qualification can be verified through the anabin database. Workers who completed vocational training through a German Chamber of Commerce Abroad (AHK) that meets the standards of the Vocational Training Act may also qualify, with the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) serving as the point of contact for confirmation.

2. Professional experience

Beyond educational credentials, applicants must demonstrate at least two years of qualified professional experience gained within the last five years. That experience must be directly relevant to the job they intend to take on in Germany.

3. Job offer

A concrete job offer in a non-regulated profession is required, which applicants can evidence through an employment contract with a German employer. Unlike regulated professions, non-regulated ones are those whose practice is not protected by law, and most vocational training occupations in Germany fall into this category.

4. Gross salary

The minimum gross annual salary for the prospective role must be at least €45,630, based on 2026 figures. Workers aged over 45 face a higher threshold, with the role needing to offer a gross annual salary of at least €55,770, or the applicant must demonstrate adequate pension provision.

5. Approval of employment

Finally, employment must receive approval from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), which assesses whether the applicant's working conditions, including salary and hours, are comparable to those of domestic employees. This approval is typically handled by the visa section during the application process, and applicants are not required to initiate it themselves. The employer is, however, required to complete a Declaration of Employment form as part of the process.

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Source: Legit.ng