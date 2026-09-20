The OK Movement's National Secretary, Saadatu Sani, fired back at NDC's National Chairman after the party rejected the movement's newly unveiled campaign council

NDC distanced itself from the 59-member presidential campaign council the OK Movement announced on Thursday, with John Ughulu as National Director-General

Sani demanded that the NDC national chairman withdraw statements she described as defamatory and apologise to the movement and Ughulu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Obidient-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement pushed back against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after the party rejected its newly unveiled presidential campaign council, insisting it operates as an independent organisation that does not need approval from any party figure to carry out its activities.

OK Movement National Secretary, Saadatu Sani, addressed remarks attributed to NDC National Chairman, Sen. Moses Cleopas, and urging him to read the party's constitution before making public statements.

OK Movement fires back at NDC Over 59-member campaign council. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Sani issued the response from Abuja, on Sunday, Sptember 20, 2026.

OK Movement, NDC's Campaign council dispute

On Thursday, the OK Movement had unveiled a 59-member presidential campaign council, naming John Ughulu as National Director-General and Saadatu Sani as National Secretary.

The following day, NDC issued a statement distancing itself from the council and calling on the public to disregard it entirely.

Sani, in her Sunday response, acknowledged that political parties hold constitutional supremacy in their respective domains but argued that the OK Movement remains a structurally independent organisation with its own leadership and internal processes.

She said the movement would continue to campaign for NDC's presidential and vice-presidential candidates, as well as other candidates where it had chosen to offer support.

"The OK Movement does not require the personal validation or approval of any individual before exercising its legitimate organisational functions in accordance with established processes," she said.

Sani: Movement Has 2.5 million members

Sani said the movement was built from the grassroots up and does not rely on funding from any individual or political officeholder. She added that the OK Movement was not seeking political appointments within NDC as a precondition for its support.

According to Sani, the movement's internal records show about 2.5 million registered members and coordinators spread across the country, supported by relevant data.

She described the OK Movement not as a temporary election-cycle group but as an organisation with a defined philosophy, structure and long-term goals.

"We speak for Nigerians who are demanding a better political system, economic opportunity, accountability and a government that places citizens at the centre," she said.

Sani also addressed allegations against Ughulu relating to his alleged involvement in the Lagos State primaries, saying the matter required clarification. She said the movement would defend its members whenever their integrity was under scrutiny, though it would not resort to personal insults or defamatory exchanges.

She called on the NDC national chairman to retract the statements the movement considered defamatory and issue an apology to both the OK Movement and Ughulu.

"The OK Movement will not compromise its standards. The OK Movement will not surrender its independence. The OK Movement will not be intimidated," Sani added.

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso’s rally reportedly disrupted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected thugs allegedly attacked supporters of Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso in Warri, Delta State.

A photographer linked to Obi raised the alarm on X, claiming the attackers targeted the Delta State governorship candidate and his entourage.

A video showing a chaotic scene circulated alongside the allegations, as political activity around the 2027 elections intensifies.

Source: Legit.ng