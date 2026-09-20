A Nigerian building contractor toured an unfinished two-bedroom house on TikTok, saying he built the house instead of buying a car

The video sparked a heated debate as people debated whether using the car's money to begin a building project was a smart move

Many people in the comment section believed that the owner might still need to spend more money to complete the building

A Nigerian building contractor sparked a lively conversation online after sharing a tour of an unfinished two-bedroom property.

He said the owner of the property wanted to buy a Spider car, and he advised him against it as he was still a tenant.

The contractor says his friend's car budget will complete the house. Photo source: @juniorboy0042, Getty Images/nuttapong

Source: TikTok

The contractor (@juniorboy0042) asked his friend to give him the N11m he had already budgeted for the vehicle and got to work. He said he bought a plot of land for N2m and spent more than N5m on building the house.

The two-bedroom was roofed with long-span aluminium sheets in a flat-roof style. The house also already had casement windows.

Plastering of the exterior was also done. The interior plastering was almost completed. Showing people how the money would be enough to finish the building, he said he had already paid for tiles and POP that would be used in the house.

Watch the contractor's full property tour that set off the debate below:

The video drew significant engagement, with many saying the person should have bought a car as he would still have to spend millions of naira to finish the house to taste.

Nigerians React to the Property

@arabman said:

"The guy go later regret e for buy the car jejely."

@favour said:

"For me it worth it name know wetin I Dey face for landlord hand."

@Dave_done4 said: "

The house no bad at all."

@Walebabs said:

"I sha believe no be Lagos sha."

@OluwaFemi said:

"Car money come once you no buy ham you go learn lol."

@Ariel Tarot said:

"Me I no sabi am but e no lie ooo 8.6 fit carry 2bed. this level."

@Fiyin said:

"No hear o, if car money come buy am o."

@Rotez Digitals said:

"If na the guy last money, you don put am for serious problem. Cos this house go still collect another 11 million for him hand."

@TOPNOTCH PAINT/AVALANCHE DÉCOR said:

"I can bet the remaining 2.4M can't finish the the remaining work."

@托卢洛佩 said:

"Interior and plumbing never dry ooo to build house no go far reach interior."

@Roddy Richh Gadget said:

"So if person get 15m now … house go stand …"

Woman moves into her uncompleted house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Port Harcourt woman packed her belongings into her own uncompleted duplex after she said her landlord kept raising her rent without reason, choosing to live in an unfinished structure rather than continue paying for accommodation she felt was no longer worth the stress.

The woman, speaking in Pidgin English, explained that high rent in the city pushed her to the decision.

Source: Legit.ng