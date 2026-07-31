Burna Boy has achieved another milestone in his remarkable music journey, edging past Wizkid in a key global ranking

The Grammy-winning star now leads the pack among African artistes in the modern streaming era

He also added another historic record to his growing list of achievements on YouTube Music

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reached another landmark in his career after emerging as the best-selling African artiste of all time in the modern streaming era.

According to Daily Post, the latest ranking, compiled using comprehensive global consumption metrics by music monitoring platform ChartMasters, places Burna Boy ahead of fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Burna Boy achieves another milestone in his remarkable music journey, edging past Wizkid in a key global ranking. Photos: Burna Boy/Wizkid

Source: Instagram

According to the data, Burna Boy has accumulated more than 14.46 million equivalent album sales worldwide.

The feat sees him narrowly move ahead of Wizkid, who currently holds 14.4 million equivalent units, reports This Day.

For years, Burna Boy and Wizkid have remained two of Africa's biggest music exports, with fans constantly comparing their achievements, records and international influence.

The latest development has now added another chapter to the long-running conversation.

While the gap between both artists remains extremely close, Burna Boy's latest accomplishment highlights the consistency of his global appeal and streaming success.

As if overtaking Wizkid was not enough, Burna Boy also reached another impressive milestone.

The African Giant crooner became the first African artiste to surpass 800 million monthly listeners on YouTube Music.

Burna Boy now leads the pack among African artistes in the modern streaming era. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy names his football GOAT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy shared his thoughts on one of football’s most controversial questions: Who is the greatest player of all time?

The Afrobeats star made the revelation during a recent interview with ESPN, where he was asked to choose his football GOAT.

Many expected the conversation to end with either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, the two names that have dominated football debates for more than a decade.

Source: Legit.ng