Qatar's government outlined the legal requirements for former citizens of Qatari origin to have their nationality reinstated under national law

The reinstatement of Qatari citizenship requires an Emiri decision and applies only to individuals who qualify under specific conditions

Among the three conditions listed, applicants must show they have lived in Qatar for a minimum period

Qatar has published the three conditions that individuals who lost their Qatari citizenship must satisfy before they can apply to have their nationality restored.

Under Article 7 of Qatar's Nationality Law, citizenship may be reinstated by an Emiri decision to any person who can prove they are of Qatari origin, specifically those who qualify under sub-articles 1.1, 1.2, and 1.4 of Article 1 of the law.

Qatar lists 4 requirements for foreigners that are seeking citizenship. Photo credit: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Source: UGC

Requirements for restoring Qatari citizenship

The law sets out three conditions that must all be met before an application for reinstatement can succeed:

1. The individual must have resided in Qatar for at least three consecutive years.

2. They must have a lawful source of income adequate to cover their personal needs.

3. They must be able to demonstrate honesty and carry a good reputation.

All three requirements must be fulfilled simultaneously. Meeting only one or two of the conditions is not sufficient for a reinstatement to be considered under the law.

What the law means for ex-Qatari citizens

The provision is notable because it creates a defined legal pathway for individuals of Qatari origin who may have had their citizenship revoked or otherwise lost it over time. Rather than leaving the process entirely to discretion, the law outlines specific, measurable criteria that applicants must demonstrate.

The residency requirement of three consecutive years signals that the Qatari government expects applicants to have maintained a genuine and continued connection to the country before seeking reinstatement. The income condition reflects a broader principle present in many Gulf nationality laws, which ties citizenship to economic self-sufficiency. The character requirement, while less quantifiable, places weight on the individual's standing within the community.

The final decision on any reinstatement application rests with the Emir of Qatar, meaning that satisfying all three conditions does not automatically guarantee citizenship will be restored, but rather makes a person eligible to be considered.

Qatari citizenship: Years of residency required

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Qatar's government has outlined the official requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for Qatari citizenship.

One of the key conditions involves a minimum period of consecutive lawful residence in the country before any application can be considered.

Source: Legit.ng