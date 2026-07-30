Dammy Twitch's directorial debut, Call of My Life , crossed a massive box office milestone in 2026

FilmOne Studios announced the achievement on Instagram, revealing the film has set multiple records in Nollywood

Released in May 2026, the film also holds records as the highest-grossing romantic comedy and the highest-grossing May release in Nigeria

Dammy Twitch's debut feature film has rewritten the record books for Nigerian cinema in a big way.

Call of My Life, released in cinemas on 15 May 2026, has officially become the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2026 after raking in N817.6 million at the box office.

FilmOne Studios broke the news via an Instagram post, celebrating what it described as a historic moment for Nollywood.

Dammy Twitch's directorial debut, Call of My Life, reached a massive box-office milestone in 2026. Photos: Dammy Twitch.

Source: Instagram

Records That Call of My Life Has Broken

The milestone is not limited to topping the 2026 chart.

The film simultaneously holds the record for the highest-grossing BluHouse Studios production, the highest-grossing romantic comedy ever released in Nigeria, and the highest-grossing film of any May release window in the country's cinema history.

It also set new benchmarks for admissions and for a debut feature filmmaker.

FilmOne Studios used the announcement to heap praise on both the film and its audience, saying the achievement goes beyond a box office number.

"An incredibly proud moment! Today, we celebrate more than a box office milestone. We celebrate a film that captured hearts, broke records, and raised the bar for Nollywood," the studio wrote.

FilmOne Salutes Moviegoers

The entertainment company did not hold back in crediting Nigerian cinema audiences for the film's historic run, noting that public support transformed a well-crafted story into a landmark achievement.

"Thank you to every movie lover who chose to experience this story on the big screen. Your support turned a beautiful film into a historic one. Here's to bold storytelling, unforgettable cinema, and many more milestones ahead. Congratulations to the entire Call of my Life family," the post added.

For Dammy Twitch, the numbers represent a remarkable arrival on the Nollywood directing scene, with a debut feature that has outpaced every other Nigerian film released this year

Read Filmone's post on Call of My Life movie

Reactions trail Call of My Life movie's record

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@queen__joshua stated:

"Evidence of good market moves market not noise"

@celescayabong9 noted:

"What about people in other countries like Cameroon for example how do they get to watch"

For Dammy Twitch, the numbers represent a remarkable arrival on the Nollywood directing scene. Photo: Dammy Twitch.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's 'Tribe Called Judah' makes history

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.

Source: Legit.ng