Burna Boy's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime has continued to make waves on social media

The Nigerian music star had joined Shakira on stage for the historical performance in the United States

Reno Omokri also commented on Burna Boy's performance, sparking reactions from many Nigerians

Reno Omokri, Nigeria’s Ambassador Designate to Mexico and prominent public commentator, has celebrated Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, for his standout performance on a world stage.

On Sunday, July 19, 2026, Burna Boy made history as he featured in the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, performing alongside artists like Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and BTS.

Reno Omokri commends Burna Boy's performance at World Cup Halftime show. Credit: renoomokri/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian star, who reunited with Shakira before the performance, took centre stage at the World Cup event as he performed the anthem “Dai Dai” with the Colombian star.

Sharing a picture from Burna Boy's performance with Shakira, Omokri wrote:

“Now that's what I call representation! So proud of Burna Boy. He had a global stage, and he gave the world a performance to remember Nigeria by. This is what all patriots should do. Well done!”

Omokri's post has, however, sparked mixed reactions. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the ambassador made headlines for his heated exchange with Davido over his customised outfit listing the names of abducted Oyo schoolchildren, along with the message “Bring Them Home," at the FIFA countdown concert in Los Angeles.

Reno Omokri sparks mixed reactions over praise for Burna Boy. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reno Omokri's tweet, reacting to Burna Boy's performance at the World Cup halftime show, is below:

Reactions as Reno Omokri praises Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Reno Omokri's post on Facebook. Read the comments below:

Yazeed Abdulsalam Altsaftawee commented:

"Both Davido and Burna boy deserved your clap. Because they did what you can't do."

Longe Daniel said:

"Put politics in all you do. Both burna boy and Davido represented Nigeria well in the global stage."

Ezeaku Somtochukwu commented:

"We all know where you're pointing at but everybody no go be chameleon, some will always say it the way they are."

Uchenna Okafor said:

"Just trying to get at Davido for his honest comment on the state of Nigeria. Anywhere wey belle face."

Jesus Kephas commented:

"Stop cutting through the corners,,talk to David Adeleke directly and he wunt crusify you."

What Brymo said about Burna Boy

Legit.ng also reported that singer Brymo accused Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he was once asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Brymo dismissed Burna Boy’s 2023 freestyle diss, insisting he would never mention the Grammy winner in his songs and questioning his performance and songwriting abilities.

The feud, which began in 2023 when Brymo labelled Burna Boy unoriginal, has reignited with Brymo’s latest remarks challenging the credibility of Burna Boy’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng