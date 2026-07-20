Maduka Okoye is facing intense online scrutiny after his girlfriend and mother of his child made a series of explosive allegations about their relationship

The claims surfaced shortly after the footballer was spotted at a fashion event with American rapper Cardi B, fueling widespread social media speculation

While Okoye has not publicly responded, the controversy has sparked heated debate online, with many awaiting his side of the story

Nigeria’s national team goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has found himself at the centre of controversy after his girlfriend and baby mama, Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, made explosive allegations about his private life.

The drama unfolded just hours after Okoye was spotted in Venice with American rapper Cardi B at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show, sparking dating rumours between the two.

Maduka Okoye controversy deepens after girlfriend's shocking remarks. Credit: @iamcardib, @jelicia.westhoff, @madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Jelicia accused the Super Eagles star of being a neglectful father and revealed shocking details about their relationship.

She claimed Okoye had cheated on her “with men and women,” adding that he never dated other women because “he sleeps with men too.”

In one of her fiery posts, Jelicia wrote:

“Imagine I shut my mouth, lied about what YOU did to me, so you could continue YOUR career and all you do is embarrassing US. YOU make me look like I’m a bitter baby mother when I helped you when NO one was there for you!!! I MADE YOU! NO ONE KNEW WHO YOU WAS… Instead of loving us you beat me, cheated on me with men and women. YOU’RE a demon who tried to destroy my life.”

She further accused Okoye of neglecting their son, saying:

“YOU don’t call your son, you don’t see your son because you’re too busy punishing his mother and being a baddie on social media. Let’s speak about December, my son got hospitalized 4 times, on intensive care, with an ambulance!!! His father didn’t even come.”

Jelicia also alleged that Okoye had only seen their child “two times this year, three times last year,” despite promising to be present.

“You never had any other girlfriend than me because you’re bi. And that’s totally fine, ain’t nothing wrong with that. But what we’re not going to do is continue to show out while our son hasn’t seen you for months,” she added.

The allegations have sparked heated reactions online, with fans debating the footballer’s personal life and responsibilities as a father. Okoye, who has remained silent on the matter so far, is yet to issue a public response.

See Jelicia Westhoff's triggering post about Maduka Okoye:

Netizens react to Maduka Okoye’s girlfriend's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

trendy.that said:

"I believe her she been saying it before Cardi was even seen with him. I don’t know DL man like Cardi."

debs.daniels said:

"Beated you, Buyed, omo Nigerians, we speak English more than these people o😂 So in other words, he swings both ways, okayyyyyyy, so nne why you no talk since until you see am with Cardi B."

co_bra_commander said:

"Cardi Love Bisexuaals!!!"

forever_renee88 said:

"Well, it appears as though cardi b has a liking for DL men😏😂."

gracefullytouchedstudio said:

"Why are all these men bisexual 😩😩🤦🏽‍♀️."

bukolababy_ said:

"Sounds like she jealous cus he been trending and she ain’t say nothing And if he was a deadbeat, why’re you online telling us now that’s he’s out with another woman instead of going to court?"

A week after Paris Fashion Week, Maduka Okoye and Cardi B were sighted in another country. Credit: madukaokoye/iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for her craft, sparking reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng