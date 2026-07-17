A Nigerian man claimed his uncle self-deported to Nigeria after a costly US divorce over allegations from his former wife

He alleged his uncle left the US instead of continuing legal proceedings, while his ex-wife later lost the proceeds she received from the divorce

The nephew said his uncle's eldest daughter later travelled to Nigeria, reconciled with her father, and rebuilt their relationship

A Nigerian man has stirred conversations on social media after sharing the story of his uncle, who he claimed returned to Nigeria following a divorce in the United States over allegations of infidelity.

The man narrated the story in a post online, claiming his uncle had spent years building wealth in Nigeria before relocating to the United States with his wife and family.

A Nigerian man narrates his uncle’s marriage ordeal. Photo credit: afrisagacity/X, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to him, the marriage later hit the rocks after the woman reportedly filed for divorce, citing her husband's repeated infidelity during the relationship.

Man self-deported from US after cheating on wife

The narrator alleged that although his uncle had cheated several times, the last incident had occurred about 15 years before the divorce proceedings began.

He claimed the divorce became financially demanding after the woman allegedly sought child support, took ownership of two houses in the United States, and also requested alimony.

In his words:

“He cheated multiple times, but the last time was about 15 years ago. She brought it up, divorced him, took child support, took his two houses in the U.S. and still wanted alimony.”

According to the man, his uncle decided not to continue fighting the case in the United States. Instead, he allegedly deported himself to Nigeria, preferring to leave the country rather than remain involved in prolonged legal proceedings.

He further claimed that his uncle told his former wife that if they wished to pursue the alimony case further, they could do so in Nigeria.

The narrator also alleged that years later, the ex-wife lost both properties because she was unable to maintain them financially.

He added that the former couple's eldest daughter later travelled to Nigeria after turning 24 in search of her father.

According to the post, the father explained his side of the story to his daughter, who allegedly forgave him, allowing the pair to rebuild their relationship after years apart.

“He told them to come to Nigeria if they wanted to fight for alimony. Years later, when his eldest daughter turned 24, she came to Nigeria to look for him. He explained everything to her, and she forgave him. They reconnected,” he added.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions as man deports himself to Nigeria

The story has since generated mixed reactions on social media. Some of the comments are below:

@Cyprusmachnws8 said:

"When you tell people that you're better off single, they will not agree."

@EO_Apple_Store said:

"I believe she has been a side chick to another man in the USA all these years while her husband went back to Nigeria. Senseless woman."

@lizzi143 said:

"Men do vindictive things to women every day for the smallest reason. Next time your uncle should not cheat."

Lady defends cheating on husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video to explain herself after her husband caught her cheating.

In the video, she made several statements about what he did and said she doesn’t regret cheating on him.

Source: Legit.ng