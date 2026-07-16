A Nigerian lady identified as Stephee on X shared screenshots of her WhatsApp chat with an IT boss who repeatedly made advances towards her

Stephee said she acted oblivious throughout the internship to avoid jeopardising her placement, but the supervisor was persistent

The chat showed the IT boss pressing Stephee for her time despite knowing she had a boyfriend, while she firmly told him she viewed him as an elder brother or uncle

Stephee, a young Nigerian lady on X, has shared screenshots of a disturbing WhatsApp conversation with one of her supervisors during her industrial training (IT) placement.

She detailed how the older man persistently pursued her romantically throughout her internship.

Lady accuses her IT boss of harassment. Photo credit: @Stephee/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady posts chat with IT boss

In a post on X, Stephee explained that she had deliberately played along as though she did not notice the advances, hoping to complete her placement without incident.

When the supervisor travelled for three months, she assumed the issue had passed.

He returned two days before her internship concluded and, according to her, harassed her again.

The screenshots Stephee shared show the supervisor sending her a series of lengthy messages confessing his feelings.

In the chats, he told her she was treating him the way she wanted and that he wished he could express the depth of his feelings.

He invited her to visit him at a village location, insisting the invitation was innocent and that having a boyfriend should not prevent them from spending time together.

He also suggested that "having fun" simply meant gisting and drinking and seeing a side of her that her social media hinted at.

When she did not respond warmly, he told her he would stop reaching out after she confirmed receiving a payment alert, adding that he was tired of following up and feeling like he was begging for her attention.

In a further message, he admitted that no matter how much he tried to suppress his feelings for her, they kept surfacing, and he made clear he was "fully available" for her if her boyfriend was not treating her well.

Stephee's reply was measured but direct. She told him she had been acting oblivious because she assumed his behaviour was playful, but that she could now see he was serious.

She explained that she viewed him the way she would an elder brother or uncle given their age gap, that she was still young, and that she was already in a relationship.

Stephee thanked him for his assistance during the internship while making it plain she could not reciprocate anything beyond a cordial working relationship.

Nigerians react to Stephee's experience

The post drew swift responses from Nigerians who empathised with the position Stephee had been placed in.

Ifediche said:

"I’m so sorry. The fact that you couldn’t report this speaks volume of how prejudiced the system is against women."

Tife said:

"I'm so sorry. I hate the fact that you had to be this nice just so he wouldn't hurt you by not giving you what is rightfully yours. I really wonder when these men will stop doing this fr."

Platonic sugar added:

"Typical married man talk, “fun”, they don’t care if you have a boyfriend lol, you’re even nice the way you’re talking to them."

See the post below:

Lady exposes WhatsApp chat with boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a 'disturbing' WhatsApp conversation with her boss who recently slid into her DMs.

In the conversation, the man asked for her house address so he could send loads of flowers to her doorstep.

Source: Legit.ng