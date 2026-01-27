Nollywood actress Funke Akindele caught the attention of many online as she reacted to recent claims about her

Legit.ng reports that the renowned filmmaker recently grossed over N2.4 billion at the box office

Following that, a video surfaced online in which the mother of twins spoke about being a billionaire

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele recently made headlines after a lively moment during a red-carpet interview.

When asked how it felt to be a billionaire following the massive success of her blockbuster film Behind the Scenes, the actress surprised fans with her humble response.

Funke Akindele gets real on whether she is a billionaire or not.

With her signature humour, Funke jokingly replied that she was “not a billionaire, just a hustler.”

Her lighthearted remark quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and social media users who pointed out her humility.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele celebrated her movie’s success while reacting amid her colleague, Toyin Abraham's box office milestone.

On Monday, January 26, 2026, Toyin Abraham made history as her movie Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office.

The feat has officially positioned the film as the fourth-highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

The achievement is a major career milestone for Toyin Abraham, as it marks her first-ever film to reach ₦1 billion in cinemas.

It is also her directorial debut on the big screen to attain such a record, further cementing her growing influence in the industry.

Following the announcement, Funke Akindele also took to her Instagram page to share an update on her own movie, Behind The Scenes.

The actress revealed that the film has now grossed ₦2.4 billion at the box office, extending its record-breaking run across cinemas in West Africa.

Funke Akindele wrote: “An incredible milestone, and I’m deeply grateful to all my FANmily. Thank you, West Africa, for the overwhelming support that has taken Behind The Scenes to ₦2.4 billion at the box office.

"This achievement reflects the power of your support and the unwavering loyalty of my beautiful FANmily. “Being named the highest-grossing film of the year and the weekend is truly an honour.

"Every act of love, every visit to the cinemas, and every moment you chose to share this story has contributed to this success. Behind The Scenes is still showing nationwide, and I sincerely appreciate each and every one of you for standing by this project. To God be all the glory.”

Social Media reacts as Funke Akindele talks about being a billionaire

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olori_zee said:

"Wait o. Which one be “we all know how it feels to be a millionaire.” who be dat? Omo me I no know o, make unna help me eh!"

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"She’s avoiding tax🙂‍↔️ Future billionaires tap in🤭."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Make una no set my Queen up abeg😂."

mood_by_asher said:

"I hope y'all realise all that money isn't hers. Depending on the agreement she has with the cinemas and distributors, 50% or more might go to them — this doesn't include investor's share (if she had investors on the project)."

chef_ivyjones1 said:

"That’s how we roll….😂."

