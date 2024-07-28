The debate on who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has raged on for years now

The two have dominated football headlines for the last 15 years, winning multiple awards along the way

Peter Drury once added his voice to the debate with the revered commentator explaining who he thinks is better

Peter Drury has undoubtedly established himself as one of the best TV football commentators of all time.

His poetic lines to describe match happenings in detail have made him a darling of many fans worldwide.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo vie for the ball during a past game. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG.

Source: Getty Images

Drury's work has exposed him to extensive player research, which puts him in a good position to add his voice to the divisive GOAT debate.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have transcended football, dominating every conversation by winning multiple awards. The pair has a combined 13 Ballon d'Or.

Their fans remain undivided, and every section makes good points to prove why their plate should be the greatest of all time.

Peter Drury makes his choice in GOAT debate

In a past interview, Drury was cornered into settling on one player. The British commentator lavished praise on both but ultimately settled on Messi as his pick.

"While both are brilliant, they are actually quite different. Ronaldo’s capacity for leaping and scoring with his head is phenomenal. He is brilliant, but if you asked me who I would want to watch if I had to watch one or the other every day for the rest of my life, I’d pick Messi," he said in an interview with Nana Aba.

Why Drury picked Messi

The legendary icon then went ahead to give an in-depth analysis of why he prefers the 2022 World Cup winner.

"He appears to do what is impossible. He plays off his left foot. He almost doesn’t need a right foot – mind you, he can score perfectly well with his right foot – but he weaves through spaces that don’t exist. He’s like a slippery eel. They can’t get hold of him. He sort of defies physics."

Jay Jay Okocha 'settled' GOAT debate

The two players have since left European football, with Messi heading to the United States and Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia.

