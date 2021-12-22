A young man has recently sparked massive conversations online after narrating how his friend dragged his mother to court

The reason, according to @OnyedikaAnambra is that his friend's father passed, leaving properties and the friend was fighting over them with his mum

Many who saw the post on social media seemed disappointed in the son but some agreed with him for reasons

A netizen has managed to get many talking on social media as he opens up about what his own friend did.

In a post on social media, @OnyedikaAnambra shared that the father of his childhood friend passed and left properties for the family.

Is he a bad son?

His friend however decided to take his own mother to court over the properties.

"I Just heard that a childhood friend has dragged his mum to court over his late father’s property. The Efulefu claiming Right of ownership when the mother is still alive. Make we no born nonsense for this life."

Netizens share their opinion

@mr_cjayerus commented:

"Any property owned by a man who is legally married to a woman automatically belongs to the woman at the demise of the man in the absence of a will sharing the properties, in the eyes of the law a couple is one entity, same thing goes at the demise of a woman."

@Danielchidubem7 wrote:

"Yeah I know that there are bad mums but for the son to sue his mum to court shows that he has not been doing well even when the dad was still alive. IF NOT, THE MAN, WILL LEAVE HIS PROPERTIES TO HIS SON TO MANAGE, IF TRULY HE'S WORTHY AND COMPETENT ENOUGH."

From @ugbajaogonna:

"One i heard is the son built the house when he was outside, along the line things got bad when he returned back after the demise of his father, the mother started dragging the property with him. Property he built with his money."

@SymplyMma replied:

"The mother will surely win."

@ruleyourspace commented:

"He still has money to pay lawyer. Anyways, if l am the mom, l will give him his due. Then write a will excluding him from whatever properties that l own before marrying any man. What of the man that she is marrying? Might be that he is worried that the man is a gold digger."

