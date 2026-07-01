New geological study reveals potential oil and gas reserves in Plateau State's Middle Belt

Natural gas emerges as the leading resource with significant commercial viability

Research identifies valuable minerals, boosting Plateau's economy and investment opportunities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's search for new hydrocarbon reserves has received a significant boost after a five-year geological study uncovered evidence of oil and natural gas deposits in parts of Plateau State, opening fresh possibilities for exploration in the country's Middle Belt.

The research, funded by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in partnership with the University of Jos (UNIJOS), identified geological conditions favourable for hydrocarbon generation, with natural gas emerging as the most promising resource.

Plateau to become an oil-producing state after five-year search yields results. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The findings were presented during the close-out seminar of the PTDF Endowment Professorial Chair in Geology and Mineral Science held at the University of Jos on Thursday, June 26, 2026.

Five-year research reveals strong hydrocarbon potential

Presenting the report titled Integrated Geological and Geophysical Evaluation of the Shendam Sheet 212, Middle Belt Trough, Nigeria, the Chair Occupant, Professor Nuhu Kadai Samaila, said the extensive study confirmed the presence of geological indicators associated with oil and gas accumulation, according to a report by Punch.

According to him, the research established the existence of natural gas while also identifying conditions that could support crude oil formation.

"I can tell you that there is oil in Plateau. What we are able to establish right now is gas. We also have thick sediments and temperature gradients sufficient to mature source rocks within the basin," Samaila said.

Although the broader project examined sections of the Benue Trough, researchers concentrated on the Shendam Sheet 212 area, where laboratory analysis revealed encouraging results.

The team discovered appreciable organic carbon content in rock samples and sediment thickness exceeding 500 metres in several locations, key indicators that support hydrocarbon generation despite the effects of weathering and erosion.

Natural gas emerges as the leading prospect

The study indicates that natural gas is more likely to be commercially viable than crude oil in the area.

Professor Samaila explained that preliminary geochemical analysis showed the organic materials were predominantly Type III and Type IV, which are generally associated with natural gas formation rather than oil.

However, the research also uncovered evidence of crude oil in the Langtang North and Langtang South formations, with degraded oil observed at the surface, suggesting additional petroleum prospects warranting further investigation.

He called on the PTDF to collaborate with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to conduct seismic surveys that would determine the quantity, quality and commercial viability of the discovered resources.

More than oil: Valuable minerals also identified

Beyond hydrocarbons, the research uncovered other valuable natural resources that could boost Plateau State's economy.

The team identified commercially viable barite deposits, an important industrial mineral used in oil drilling, as well as hydrothermal energy resources with the potential to support electricity generation.

These discoveries could create new investment opportunities and contribute to Nigeria's efforts to diversify its economy beyond crude oil.

PTDF, UNIJOS call for commercialisation

Speaking at the event, PTDF Executive Secretary Professor Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, represented by Deputy Manager (Procurement), Mr Dikko Abba, urged Nigerian universities to move beyond academic research and focus on innovations that attract investment and drive industrial growth.

He described the UNIJOS project as a major contribution to Nigeria's resource development strategy, stressing that detailed geological investigations remain essential for guiding exploration decisions.

University of Jos Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, also praised the collaboration, saying it demonstrated the value of sustained investment in research.

Middle Belt to join the Niger Delta as an oil-producing region amid hydrocarbon discovery. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He noted that the project had strengthened institutional capacity, encouraged industry partnerships and laid the foundation for future exploration and commercial application of the findings.

The five-year PTDF research is expected to shape future oil and gas exploration activities in Plateau State and other parts of the Benue Trough, potentially opening a new frontier for Nigeria's energy sector.

Ogun becomes oil-producing state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun joined as an oil-producing state after the green light from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paved the way for intensified activities at the site.

The inspection team included officials from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and national security agencies to assess operational readiness and regulatory compliance.

Leading the delegation was Hussein Aliyu, Project Coordinator for NNPCL’s Enserv team, alongside other engineers and technical experts tasked with evaluating infrastructure, safety standards and drilling requirements.

Source: Legit.ng