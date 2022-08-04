Popular Nigerian socialite, Mompha, was recently declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Mompha has now taken to social media to react to being wanted with interesting posts on his social media page

He shared a photo of 5 wristwatches that were seized from him from EFCC and noted that they only returned one which cost over N130 million

Nigerian socialite, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, has finally reacted after being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Taking to his official Instagram page, Mompha shared a series of posts targeted at the EFCC that have now made the rounds online.

Mompha reacts to being wanted by EFCC. Photos: @mompha

Source: Instagram

Mompha posted a lyrics video of popular singer, Fireboy’s song, Peru, with the words:

“Won ni won wa mi, won ni wan wa mi, I’m in San Francisco jamming”.

Not stopping there, the socialite claimed that the EFCC wants to cheat him as he called them thieves in government uniform.

Mompha blasts EFCC. Photo: @Mompha

Source: Instagram

He then posted a photo of five of his luxury wristwatches and noted that they were collected January 10, 2022. Mompha then added that only one of the wristwatches cost over N130 million and that people should now know why he is wanted.

See the screenshot below:

Mompha flaunts one of his wristwatches that cost N130m. Photo: @mompha

Source: Instagram

Internet users react as Mompha blasts EFCC

Read what some of them had to say below:

Deevally:

“Iswr we r not serious in this country ”

Cashbenkid:

“That's a good reply that match that song.”

Bestlife9t9_:

“Omo this life get money ooosee as mompha dey use Efcc eye see shege”

Unclepaulieyor:

“Mompha and EFCC are in a serious relationship. Husband and wife.”

Saaycheese_visuals:

“How was he replying to them.”

Lulusmooth:

“EFCC casted.”

Lizysolom:

“ e pain dem.”

Yunglass12

“Mompha and Efcc dey play hide and seek Phooootoo.”

Hmm.

They want to tarnish my image - Mompa speaks on being wanted by EFCC

Mompha broke his silence on social media amid his drama with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The flamboyant big boy in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, August 4, maintained that he has been blackmailed and intimidated by the anti-graft agency.

Mompha added that he has come to the realization that he cannot get justice while accusing the EFCC of trying to extort money from him for a crime he never committed.

Source: Legit.ng