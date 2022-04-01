Popular Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas, is no doubt enjoying marriage to her footballer husband, Olayinka Peter

The movie star shared a video of herself rocking and dancing with her husband at the club and noted that she is drunk in love

The video raised a lot of comments on social media with people gushing over the celebrity couple’s loving display

Popular Nigerian actress, Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband, Olayinka Peter, are obviously enjoying married life.

The actress recently let fans in on one of their romantic displays after she shared a video of them dancing together at a club.

In the trending clip, Yetunde who wore a short black dress was seen whining her waist and rocking her man. Olayinka on the other hand smiled sheepishly as he held his woman’s backside.

Actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer hubby at the club. Photos: @yetundebarnabas

The actress then accompanied the video with a caption where she gushed over her man. She noted that she is always this way around him.

In her words:

“I’m always crazy and Drunk in Love around Him… @olayinka_peter pls return my Gentle Girl sir ‍♀️.”

See the sweet video below:

Internet users react

Numerous fans of the couple gushed over their loved-up video. Read some of the comments below:

Yommex33:

“House wife with some touch of ashawo vibes I love that❤️together forever.”

Rillyw8_:

“Thank God he no kuku go World Cup … enjoy your man when season finish.”

Qu.eennie_clothing:

“May ur love never be once upon a tym.”

Omohardeleye:

“I love these yea baby we yetty are not gentle oo we are good bad girl.”

Nice one.

