Nigeria's dollar millionaire population has grown to about 8,100, reflecting wealth creation across multiple sectors

Financial services, oil and gas, real estate and telecommunications remain among the top wealth-generating industries

Entertainment has emerged as a growing source of millionaire wealth, with musicians, actors and producers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's population of dollar millionaires has grown to roughly 8,100, according to fresh data tracking the concentration of private wealth across the country, even as millions of ordinary Nigerians grapple with the rising cost of living.

The figure points to sustained wealth creation driven by entrepreneurship, asset appreciation and investment activity across a range of industries.

Entrepreneurs, business owners and investors have been the primary beneficiaries, with fortunes built through ownership of companies and appreciating assets rather than employment alone.

Nigeria’s dollar-millionaire population rose to 8,100 in June 2026 Photo: Drazen

Source: Getty Images

How the wealthy make their money in Nigeria

BusinessDay reports that financial services remain the single most productive wealth generator among Nigeria's rich, with banking executives, fintech founders and investment managers accumulating significant fortunes.

Telecommunications follows closely, as the rollout of mobile and internet services has rewarded early investors and business owners in the sector.

Here is the 10 ways Nigeria’s dollar millionaires made their money

1. Financial services

Banking, fintech, investment management and other financial services have created significant wealth for entrepreneurs, executives and investors.

2. Telecommunications

The rapid expansion of mobile communications, internet services and digital platforms has generated substantial fortunes for business owners and investors.

3. Real estate

Property development, land ownership, commercial real estate and rental assets remain major sources of wealth for Nigeria’s wealthy individuals.

4. Oil and gas

The energy sector continues to create fortunes through exploration, oil services, trading, distribution and investments across the petroleum value chain.

5. Retail and trading

Large-scale trading, distribution and consumer businesses have enabled entrepreneurs to build substantial wealth by serving Nigeria’s huge consumer market.

6. Manufacturing

Business owners in cement, food processing, beverages, building materials and other manufacturing industries have accumulated wealth through large-scale production.

7. Technology

Technology entrepreneurs have benefited from Nigeria’s expanding digital economy, particularly fintech, e-commerce, software and other technology-enabled businesses.

8. Entertainment

Music, film, sports and other creative industries are producing new high-net-worth individuals, with successful personalities increasingly combining entertainment income with investments and business ventures.

Dangote, Rabiu, and Adenuga are the richest men in Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

9. Agriculture and agribusiness

Commercial farming, food processing, commodity trading and agricultural supply chains have created wealth as investors tap into Nigeria’s large food market.

10. Investments and financial assets

Stocks, private companies, bonds, funds and other investments have helped wealthy Nigerians preserve and grow their fortunes, particularly when asset values rise.

2 Nigerian billionaires now the richest men in Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu has now surpassed Johann Rupert & family of South Africa to claim the position of the second richest person on the African continent.

Rabiu, who owns cement and sugar manufacturing companies under BUA Group, is now estimated to have a net worth of $16.1 billion.

The latest net worth followed a daily increase of $15.4 million, making him one of Africa's fastest-growing billionaires.

Source: Legit.ng