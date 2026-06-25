Mr Ibu's family's alleged hardship three years after his demise has remained a heated topic online

A new video of one of the sons of the late actor making bold claims against Ibu's wife, Stella, has surfaced online

The young boy spilled details about Mr Ibu's properties and allegedly what became of them, sparking fresh reactions online

The family of the late Nigerian comedian and actor John Okafor, well known as Mr Ibu, is at the centre of public controversy over his estate.

In a new video circulating widely on social media, one of Mr. Ibu’s sons, Somtochukwu Okafor, made serious allegations against his father’s wife, Stella Okafor (also referred to as Stellamaris), claiming she took control of properties intended for all the actor's children.

Mr Ibu’s son claims stepmother Stella cut off actor's other children. Credit: realmribu

Source: Instagram

He alleged that she sold the asset without consulting the children or sharing proceeds from the sales with them.

According to Somtochukwu, Stella's character was becoming 'a slap to him and the rest of his father's children.

“My father left a lot of properties for his children, but his wife chose to take everything for herself and her children. My father's house in Lagos she sold it for 60 million, and she didn’t reach out to any of his children," Somtochukwu said in part.

He alleged that Ibu's wife kept the money, including donations made by Nigerians during Mr Ibu's health challenge, for herself and her children.

Somtochukwu, claimed Stell cut her off, despite his late father telling her to take care of him.

The video comes as a reaction to a viral clip of Stella Okafor and her children appealing to the public for financial help with school fees and living expenses.

Mr Ibu’s son shares what alleged happened to late actor's properties. Credit: realmribu

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine's latest generosity to a young man on the streets captured attention online amid the late actor's family's alleged suffering.

The video of Mr Ibu's son speaking about the late actor's properties as he called out his wife is below:

Reaction as Mr Ibu's son speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse views about the family drama. Read the comments below:

Ruth Aire Ogbeide commented:

"So as rich as this man late Mr ibu ,he couldn't even write a will and share his properties to his children, instead he trusted a step mother over his first children. Very foolish decision I must say. Now that he is no more now,the children are now suffering. Men will say polygamy is enjoyment wait till you die before you will see the true colour of your so called step mother."

Esther Egboo Onyemenonu wrote:

"What did she did with the money?"

Udoka Christopher commented:

"Wetin she use the money do? Nawaooo."

Ugwuanyi Gift said:

"Remember when mr ibu was on the sick bed and they told him his wife came to the hospital to see him, he refused to see her even on a sick bed.. that act alone says a lot of things….When they tell men to be mindful of how they live their lives they will not hear… Having children every where."

Mr Ibu's adopted daughter helps old woman

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine, wowed her fans after sharing the story and video of an abandoned old woman.

It was gathered that the woman lost 13 out of 14 children and was sent packing from her house, while she called a witch. Her properties were also seized, and she had been living in a tent.

Source: Legit.ng