The US government has published eligibility requirements showing how foreign nationals can qualify for citizenship in three years instead of the usual five

The faster route applies only to permanent residents who are living in a valid marriage with a US citizen spouse throughout the application period

Applicants must also meet physical presence, English language, and good moral character conditions under section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA)

Foreign nationals living in the United States may qualify for citizenship in just three years, rather than the standard five, if they are married to an American citizen, according to guidance published by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The pathway falls under section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and offers a reduced residency timeline for eligible spouses of US citizens who hold lawful permanent resident status.

The US reveals a pathway that allows some immigrants to become citizens after 3 years. Photo Credit: Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

US citizenship: Who qualifies for 3-year route

To use this faster route, an applicant must be at least 18 years old at the time of filing Form N-400, the Application for Naturalisation.

They must have held a green card for a minimum of three years immediately before submitting the form, and must have lived in a genuine marital union with their US citizen spouse throughout that same three-year period as well as during the time USCIS is processing the application.

Physical presence inside the US is also a hard requirement. Applicants must have been physically present in the country for at least 18 of the 36 months before filing, and must have lived for no fewer than three months in the state or USCIS district that covers their place of residence.

According to the US, continuous residence from the date of filing until the point of naturalisation is mandatory, meaning extended absences abroad during the application process could disrupt eligibility.

US citizenship: Language and character requirements

Beyond residency conditions, applicants must demonstrate the ability to read, write, and speak English. They are also required to pass a civics test covering the history, principles, and system of government of the United States.

USCIS further requires that applicants show good moral character for the full three years before filing and up to the point they take the Oath of Allegiance. This includes being attached to the principles of the US Constitution and supporting the good order of the country.

For most permanent residents who are not married to US citizens, the standard naturalisation route requires five years of lawful permanent residence, making the spousal pathway a significant advantage for eligible individuals.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had revealed the oath that foreigners must take before finally becoming citizens of America.

Foreigners eligible for US citizenship without oath

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had published the categories of foreigners who can become citizens without an oath ceremony.

Under standard procedure, when an officer approves a Form N-600 application, USCIS administers the Oath of Allegiance before issuing the certificate.

However, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) gives USCIS the authority to waive the oath for individuals it determines cannot understand its meaning.

Source: Legit.ng