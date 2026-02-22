A United States citizen has reacted to new pictures of Koinonia Global founder, Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak, with Sandra Areh, his rumoured love interest, in Canada

The pictures reignited growing speculations that Sandra, a worker in Selman's church, might be in a relationship with the preacher

Commenting on the pictures, the US-based man wondered what has become of Christianity these days, and questioned Sandra's relationship with Selman

Innocent Tino, a US-based Nigerian man, has shared his thoughts on emerging pictures of Apostle Joshua Selman with Sandra Areh, popularly called Selwoman, in Canada.

Since 2019, rumours have been rife that Sandra is in a relationship with Selman, but this claim has not been substantiated by the duo in public.

Selman, who is in North America for a series of high-level ministerial engagements and conferences under his ministry, Koinonia Global, was captured in matching outfits with Sandra.

The pictures were shared on the verified Facebook page of his ministry, Koinonia Global, on February 20.

Selman: US-based man asks deep question

Tino, in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 22, wondered what has become of Christianity these days. He wondered how a pastor would be everywhere with a woman, and yet they are not married, and people are not seeing fault in this.

Tino further questioned Sandra's relationship with Selman, wondering if she is just an associate or more than that. He urged Selman to set the record straight on his relationship with Sandra is.

"Wait oo...I no really understand Christianity these days . How can a pastor be carrying his alleged fiancee all over the world and she is doing ' wifey' duties and yet they are not married and people aren't seeing anything wrong about this ,and that this is not Christianity. Abi he get another bible una read ? Or she is just his associates and if so , let him say it categorically and make she find her way .....

"What is really going on?"

See Innocent Tino's Facebook post below:

Apostle Selman: Reactions trail's US-based man's question

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the US-based man's post below:

Karo Ebrus Enajemo said:

"If you dey alive during Jesus days, when he walked on earth, you for talk the same thing about Him and Mary Magdalene."

Isabella Silas said:

"Did he announce to you that she is his fiancée???? Was there any public announcements?? Where is the wifey duties abeg?? Do all wives kneel to feed there husband Abeg make Una leave this people oo when they are ready they will quench your curiosity."

Ntui Mbey said:

"Which wifey duties is she performing? Giving him food?

"My mother gives me food, does that make her my wife?

"And if you guys are not seeing this picture, would it matter?

"The man owes none of us no explanation.

"Na content you just dey find."

Jimmy Kiriti said:

"Marriage happened the day he paid dowry to her parents. Wedding at the church is just a celebration with fellow brethren in faith. The question should be whether he paid her dowry."

Adediji Toheeb said:

"What if they are married but didn't tell the world (social media) about it?

"Pa Uma Ukpai died and his death wasn't known to the world till after about a week later."

Chibuike Mbara said:

"She's an associate even though she's like also his fiancée. There's nothing wrong. She's here as an associate. She has always been there from the beginning of the ministry."

Woman's message to Apostle Selman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a concerned woman had sent a message to Apostle Joshua Selman over his new pictures with rumoured love interest, Sandra Areh, in Canada.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, February 21, the woman urged Selman to man up and pay Sandra's bride price, claiming that he is enjoying all the benefits of being married.

She advised Selman to immediately visit Sandra's family to begin marriage talks upon his return to Nigeria.

