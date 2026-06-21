Following the death of US musician and internet personality Oliver Tree, Legit.ng honours other famous people who have died in plane crashes

Oliver Tree was among six people who lost their lives when the helicopter he was travelling in collided with another in Brazil

These tragic accidents have claimed the lives of notable figures across sports, music, and the entertainment industry

The skies have seen the untimely end of many influential figures whose legacies continue to live on.

This feature revisits the haunting stories of 6 superstars whose lives were cut short in plane crashes, showing how fate altered the course of fame, art, and public memory.

Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, Hebert Wigwe and 4 well-known personalities who never made it home after takeoff. Credit: @iamthatpj, @herbertowigwe

Source: Instagram

John F. Kennedy Jnr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

On July 16, 1999, 38-year-old Kennedy, a licensed pilot, plus his 33-year-old wife Bessette-Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette, 34, reportedly took off for Martha's Vineyard from a Fairfield, New Jersey, airport.

Their plane didn't arrive on time and was reported missing. However, a search began, and eventually, on July 19 of the same year, what was left of the plane was found in the Atlantic; all three bodies were later found on July 21.

John F. Kennedy Jnr and wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, involved in a 1999 helicopter crash. Credit: People Magazine

Source: Instagram

Pastor Bimbo Odukoya

Pastor Bimbo Odukoya died abruptly on 10 December 2005, when she perished in the Sosoliso Airlines crash that killed 103 others. She was just 45.

Yet, nearly two decades later, her voice and influence remain unmistakably alive. Pastor Bimbo will always be remembered for her practical approach to relationships and family life.

At the time of her death, she was the associate senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (A church she co-founded with her husband Taiwo Odukoya) and the President of Discovery for Women.

She hosted ‘Single and Married,’ a television programme that taught on practical issues in marriages and relationships.

Bimbo Odukoya died in a plane crash in 2025. Credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

RnB singer Aaliyah

It's been 26 years since Aaliyah died, but her impact on R&B music remains timeless. The 22-year-old diva died after her plane went down after takeoff on Aug. 25, 2001.

She was reportedly travelling from the Bahamas to Miami after filming the music video for her song "Rock the Boat." Her flight also had eight other people on board, who were also killed.

Aaliyah died in a fatal air crash in 2001. Credit: People Magazine

Source: Instagram

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Bryant and his child were travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.

The LA County sheriff reported there were no survivors.

The National Basketball Association issued a statement saying it was:

"devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna".

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning," it said.

Kobe Bryant and daughter died in a 2020 helicopter crash. Credit: @kobebryant

Source: UGC

US blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan

In the early morning of Monday, August 27, 1990, American musician Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a helicopter crash near East Troy, Wisconsin, at age 35.

He was one of the most influential blues guitarists of the 1980s, described by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as "the second coming of the blues".

According to reports, the helicopter slammed into the side of a ski hill. There was no evidence of mechanical failure, and the helicopter was flying in terrible weather conditions.

US blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a 1990 helicopter crash. Credit: Billboard

Source: Instagram

Herbert Wigwe involved in helicopter crash

The co-founder of Access Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria, was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former president of the Nigerian stock exchange were all killed in the crash.

The chartered helicopter was on its way from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada when it went down about 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas, CNN reports.

Herbert Wigwe died with his wife and son in a 2024 helicopter crash. Credit: @herbertowigwe

Source: Facebook

Oliver Tree dies in helicopter crash

The music industry has been thrown into shock following reports confirming that American singer Oliver Tree has died.

According to a post attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, the music star, known for his signature bowl haircut and eccentric persona, was reported dead.

According to the reports, Tree was one of the six people who died in a helicopter crash involving a mid-air collision between two aircraft.

Source: Legit.ng