Power couple behind the Goge Africa TV show, Nneka and Metche Isaac-Moses, have opened up about their love story

In a recent video, Nneka recounted how her husband took her to an Amala joint on their first date

She also recalled how her husband preferred they drove in his rickety car for their wedding

Veteran broadcasters and founders of the iconic pan-African tourism and culture TV show Goge Africa, Nneka and her husband, Metche Isaac-Moses, recently made waves on social media as they opened up about their love life, including their first date.

In a heartwarming clip from the latest episode of the HonestBunch podcast that has captured the attention of many Nigerians, Nneka recalled Metche taking her to an Amala joint on their first date.

Goge Africa couple Metche and Nneka Isaac-Moses have been married since 1996. Credit:nnekaisaacmoses

Source: Instagram

Expecting a romantic evening at a fancy restaurant, she expressed how shocked she was when he took her to a simple amala buka (local food joint) in Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

In his defence, Metche argued that it was one of the top spots back then

“Pick your plate and join the queue,” he told her in an experience that marked the beginning of their marriage.

She opened that when she met Metche, he was still struggling to find his feet and was only able to afford a turkey for her during their first date.

In the podcast clip, the couple laughed as they relived the memory, highlighting how their relationship began with humility and authenticity, rather than extravagance.

In another clip from the episode, Nnenna recounted their wedding day, when her husband insisted they drove to church in his rickety car despite having the opportunity to make use of expensive cars provided by family members.

Isaac and Nneka Isaac-Moses, iconic founders of the Pan-African culture and tourism television show Goge Africa, have been married since 1996. Their TV show was popular in the early 2000s.

Goge Africa star Nneka Isaac-Moses opens up about her husband's financial struggles at the beginning of their relationship. Credit:nnekaisaacmoses

Source: Instagram

A video of Isaac and Nneka Isaac-Moses recounting their first date is below:

Another clip of Nneka sharing their wedding experience is below:

Reactions to Isaac and Nneka Isaac-Moses' first date

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens as netizens gushed about the couple. Read the comments below:

wems_ofwroomies commented:

"GOGE AFRICA.. good to see Nneka looking strong and beautiful The first Couple that showed Africa to us, we got to know about other African countries from their show, am heading straight to YouTube."

_adesewa13 commented:

"My people!!! See me blushing."

a3adex said:

Wish I could get my parents to talk about how they met and post it, but they don't really like cameras and publicity so I guess I'll have to ask them for permission to talk about their love story. My parents are the reason why I still believe in love because they didn't just teach me, they led by example."

vivianchris31 commented:

"Our loversssssss Goge Africa Moses and Nneka my name sake . Legendary All travelling content creators should give these lovely couples their flower."

phlames_pen said:

"When love was not monetized."

Couple who met in Obalande trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in Ireland shared how she met her husband at Obalende bus stop in Lagos state.

She shared how their love continued till they both relocated to Ireland. In a post by @thesamarhores on TikTok, the lady detailed how she and her husband married at 23.

Source: Legit.ng