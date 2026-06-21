Canada has unveiled sweeping reforms to its asylum system, introducing six major regulatory changes under Bill C‑12

The proposals include a new single online application, stricter timelines, faster access to work permits, and targeted protections for vulnerable claimants

With asylum claims dropping sharply in 2026, the government hopes these measures will reduce backlogs and strengthen fairness in the process

Canada has unveiled six new proposed asylum regulations that aim to reshape how claims are filed, reviewed, and decided.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced the reforms on June 19, 2026, following the passage of Bill C‑12, the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which became law on March 26, 2026.

Canada strengthens asylum system with six new reforms under Bill C‑12. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Six key reforms

Clarify Application Process – Claimants must submit all documents within 60 days, with a one‑time 30‑day extension.

Government Review Timelines – Minister must complete security and admissibility checks before referral to the IRB.

Reinstatement & Abandonment – New pre‑referral abandonment process to clear stalled claims.

Support for Vulnerable Claimants – Clear rules for appointing designated representatives for minors and vulnerable individuals.

Faster Work Permit Access – Eligible claimants can receive work permits sooner after filing.

Exceptions to Ineligibility – Exemptions for unaccompanied minors and those who registered early intent online.

Canadians now have 30 days to provide feedback during the public consultation period. The announcement comes as asylum claims have dropped sharply, 42% fewer between January and April 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, and 63% fewer compared to 2024.

New online application system

According to Canada, the most significant change is the introduction of a single online application. Claimants will submit identity documents, basis of claim information, and declarations in one package directly to the minister.

This replaces the current multi-step process involving both CBSA and the Refugee Protection Division (RPD).

Stricter timelines

Claimants: 60 days to submit a complete application, with a possible 30-day extension.

Government: Must finish pre-referral reviews within a set timeframe.

Claimants: 30 days post-referral to submit personal documents, with country condition evidence due 10 days before the hearing.

This front-loaded approach is designed to reduce the backlog of 298,200 pending asylum cases and average wait times of 25 months.

Abandonment rules

A new pre-referral abandonment process will allow the RPD to declare claims abandoned if required documents are not submitted or claimants fail to attend examinations. Claimants will still have the chance to provide missing information before a final decision.

Protections for vulnerable claimants

Designated representatives will be appointed earlier in the process for minors and those unable to understand proceedings. This aims to reduce delays and ensure accessibility.

Work permit access

Claimants will be able to access work permits sooner, helping them support themselves while awaiting decisions. This change addresses long wait times and reduces reliance on social services.

Exceptions to ineligibility

Unaccompanied minors and claimants who registered early intent online will be exempt from new ineligibility rules introduced under Bill C‑12.

RPD rule amendments

The Immigration and Refugee Board has also proposed changes:

Evidence must be submitted earlier (30 days post-referral).

Fax eliminated as a communication method.

Basis of Claim Form replaced with “basis of claim information.”

Public consultation

The consultation period runs until July 20, 2026. Feedback can be submitted via the Canada Gazette website, email, or mail. Implementation is expected later in 2026.

The reforms mark the most significant overhaul of Canada’s asylum system in over a decade. By front-loading applications and reviews, the government hopes to reduce delays and improve fairness. Whether these changes succeed will depend on how effectively IRCC and the IRB implement them.

Source: Legit.ng