A 16-year-old SS2 student sat for the 2026 WASSCE not as a final candidate but to assess her own academic level, and her result has been released online

The girl, who attends College of Commerce II in Warri, recorded distinctions and credits across nine subjects in the exam

A Facebook post sharing her verified WAEC result has drawn widespread attention and mixed reactions on the social media platform

A 16-year-old Secondary School student in Warri has caught the attention of many Nigerians after her 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination result surfaced online, revealing an impressive performance she achieved while still in SS2.

Facebook user Succy Kanabar shared the girl's verified WAEC result on August 6, 2026, explaining that the student was not sitting the examination as a finalist but had decided to take it ahead of time to gauge her own academic ability.

A 16-year-old girl wrote the 2026 WAEC to test her ability. Stock image of a girl for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Poco_bw, Facebook/Succy Kanabar

Source: Getty Images

According to Succy, the candidate simply wanted to see what she was capable of.

How SS2 girl performed across 9 subjects

The result, as shared by Succy on Facebook, confirmed through a WAEC verification screenshot, showed that the student from College of Commerce II, Warri, sat for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates and returned the following grades across nine subjects:

- Civic Education: A1

- Agricultural Science: A1

- Economics: B2

- Mathematics: B2

- Chemistry: B2

- English Language: B3

- Biology: B3

- Physics: B3

- Computer Studies: B3

She earned distinctions in two subjects and credits in the remaining seven, with no grade falling below B3. The result attracted significant attention given that she had not yet reached her final year of secondary school.

Reactions to the SS2 girl's WAEC result

The post quickly gathered reactions from Nigerians, with some expressing admiration, others raising questions about the examination process, and a few seeking guidance on related academic matters.

Arinmo Olaoluwa said:

"Is it the work of her hand?"

@Suky C Okafor said:

"When is admission closing for us waiting for NECO results?"

@Vandrous Martins said:

"Hmmm after enough expo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who wants to be a doctor and scored 273 in JAMB had shared his 2026 WAEC result online.

Boy smashes 2026 WAEC exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had scored A1s in all nine subjects he wrote in the 2026 WAEC exam.

Nwosu Ezenwa Osunbor shared the news on Thursday, August 6, 2026, announcing that his son, Nwosu Uchenna Hilary, a student of Chrisland High School in Abuja, had swept all nine subjects in the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates with the highest possible grade.

According to the result screenshot shared by his father, Uchenna secured A1 grades in Economics, Geography, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Digital Technologies.

Source: Legit.ng