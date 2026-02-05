Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu shared a heartwarming video featuring tender moments between himself and his wife

The actor used the post to call out men who treat their wives badly, urging them to reflect on the future

His message on love, respect, and marriage sparked warm reactions across social media

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has warmed hearts online after sharing a touching video of himself and his wife, while also speaking out against men who treat their wives badly.

In the adorable clip, the couple were seen sharing simple but sweet moments of their lives.

The video showed them brushing their teeth together, with Agu’s wife later serving him a meal and gently massaging his body.

The scenes highlighted care, companionship, and mutual affection between the longtime partners.

Sharing the video, the actor used the opportunity to caution men who maltreat their wives, urging them to think about the future and the realities of old age.

According to him, kindness and love in marriage should not be taken for granted.

“That your wife you are maltreating now because you are young, wait till old age, you will cry,” he wrote. “Dear men, treat your wives better. Let love lead.”

See his post below:

Chiwetalu Agu and wife trend online

nwayiocha1 said:

"Shebi Una see say dem brush teeth before dem kiss… love no be exchange of smelly saliva o. Taking care of yourselves and healthy living is key."

queengold_88 said:

"Praying for everyone single souls here , we all will marry right and marry once 🙌❤️👏."

the_okoeysdiaries said:

"I pray for my union with my husband that God guides our path on this journey to leave together in our old age in good health and wealth cause to be alone during old age when all the kids has left you is one of the hardest struggles 😢."

2pacishakeh said:

"Daddy no gree comot mouth for that last kiss shaa😂❤️ your old age is blessed sir!"

iam_lucydeez said:

"He’s enjoying all he sowed when he was strong 👏."

uchennannanna

"If only they will hear word 🤷🤷."

trinah__hairs said:

"My husband go too enjoy me for old age, I will so pamper him the way his pampering me now 😊😊😊."

adaramolamary said:

"Just pray for a good wife because some of of that same wife can still maltreat you in old age. Pray for a woman with the heart of Gold."

agborqueeneth said:

"Awww God bless you and yours my legendary daddy ❤️❤️."

chiefaustineozioma said:

"How dey take dey know Good woman at old age."

sassy_lyna said:

"Marrying into a family as this where the mother is treated right and the father is a loving man. Is gold pure gold and God's gift."

