A Nigerian lady has addressed people who were criticising the luxury setup that was made for Alexx Ekubo's burial

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to people’s criticism about the setup, the lady explained why his family should not be judged by how they chose to mourn him

A Nigerian lady has knocked people who criticised the burial arrangements for Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A lady slams people criticising Alexx Ekubo's burial setup and shares observations. Photo: X/ @agbeks_, @alexxekubo

Source: Twitter

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and his burial is currently ongoing in his hometown.

Lady slams people criticising Alexx Ekubo's funeral

Identified as @agbeks__ on X, the lady shared her observations amid the criticism following his luxury burial setup.

She said on X post:

"Alex was a happy man who lived a life filled with love, kindness, and compassion. He chose to keep his illness private, and those who loved him respected that decision.

"The way his family and friends have chosen to honor and celebrate his life is their own. There is no rulebook for grief, and everyone says goodbye differently.

"Alex was a titled man, and it is only right that his culture and traditions are respected. This is their final act of love for him. Please allow his loved ones to grieve, celebrate his life, and send him home in peace without criticism or judgment.

"Please, let us not turn this moment into criticism or judgment. The people closest to him are carrying a loss that none of us can fully understand. This is their final act of love for him, and they should be allowed to grieve and send him home in peace."

She added:

"You need to see comments in my other videos. This decor too much The celebrating too much. He’s young. Like there is age for death."

See her X post below:

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Reactions trail lady's observation

@Stella49480948 said:

"Ikegwuru o. Instead of them to mourn or pass, they are writing wetin no concern them. The wife, baby, Alex or even the friends and family are not complaining. Tufiakwa."

@sandra_baebae said:

"Who are those criticizing and analyzing a burial for Christ sake , is this what we have become ? God forbid bad thing."

@lizzyjollof said:

"Are people now criticizing the decor and the arrangement? It is well."

A lady has addressed people who criticised the luxury setup for Alexx Ekubo’s burial. Photo: X/ @agbeks_, @alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng