Dr Dora Akunyili would have marked her 67th birthday today if she was alive. Nigerians today remember the late pharmacist and doctor who served the nation with all her might and passion.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In honour of her posthumous birthday, Legit.ng presents 5 facts about the celebrated lady.

She bagged over 900 awards in her lifetime Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Jacob Silberberg

Source: Getty Images

1. She bagged the highest number of awards ever won by any Nigerian

Bauchi-born Dr Dora Akunyili, according to Historyville, got well over 900 awards in her lifetime.

Awards in the archive of the well-read doctor include a 2003 Integrity Award by Transparency International, Time Magazine award in 2006, Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

2. She survived an assassination attempt in 2003

Dora escaped death in a failed assassination attempt in 2003, Wikipedia reports.

On December 26, on her way to Anambra state, her convoy was attacked by gunmen with bullets touching only her scarf.

Prior to that time, she had received death threats constantly.

3. She was NAFDAC DG for 8 years

Dora assumed the role of the Director-General of NAFDAC in 2001.

In the role she held sway for 8 years, it is reported that the UNN graduate secured convictions for 45 counterfeiters and was responsible for the increased public awareness of counterfeit drugs received.

4. She had one time run for senatorial office in Nigeria

In April 2011 under APGA, Dora ran for senatorial office but lost to Chris Ngige of ACN, who is the current minister of labour and employment.

She resigned from her role as Minister of Information and Communications on December 16, 2010, to pursue the failed senatorial venture.

5. Her death

The mother of 6 children and 3 grandchildren passed away at a Specialist Cancer Hospital in India on 7 June 2014.

Wikipedia reports that she had battled with uterine cancer for two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Dora Akunyili's daughter had won N228m as a MacArthur fellow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dora Akunyili's daughter had bagged a N228m MacArthur fellowship.

Her works include painting, drawing, photo transfer, printmaking and other materials of making art come alive.

Crosby who was born in Enugu state expressed that she draws experiences from her life as a Nigerian woman who lives and works in California, United States.

Crosby joins writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who received the MacArthur Fellowship in 2008.

The foundation which is also referred to as the Genius Grant awards $625,000 (N228,000,000) to artists, writers, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs and people who work in creative and artistic fields.

Source: Legit