Tension erupts between APC and ADC supporters over alleged vote buying in Ilawe Ekiti

ADC candidate accuses APC chieftain of bringing money to influence voters at polling unit

Despite chaos, ADC candidate commends orderly conduct of the Ekiti 2026 governorship election

A disagreement between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) caused tension at Unit 4, Ward 2, Ilawe Ekiti, during the ongoing Ekiti 2026 governorship election.

The incident reportedly followed allegations of vote buying, with both sides engaging in a heated argument at the a polling unit. The situation briefly escalated, leading to a confrontation before calm was restored.

2 Political Parties Clash During Ekiti 2026 Governorship Election

Source: Twitter

ADC candidate raises allegations

ADC governorship candidate, Mr Dare Bejide, who voted at the unit, alleged that some individuals arrived with money intended for distribution to voters but were stopped, Punch reported.

He further claimed that an APC chieftain arrived near the polling area in a Toyota Jeep with a large amount of money, which allegedly triggered the disagreement.

Bejide said:

“Now you have the sound, the audio, one of them brought money here, they brought it in a sack but we intercepted her, she called the council chairman, and the council chairman came here also.”

He added that the disagreement led to an altercation, during which one of his aides was injured and taken to the hospital.

Bejide commends election process

Despite the incident, the ADC candidate praised the conduct of the election, describing the process as orderly.

“The electoral personnel have been very diligent, and everything is going on very well,” he said, adding that calm returned shortly after the commotion.

Source: Legit.ng