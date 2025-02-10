Keir Starmer Sends Message to Other World Leaders on HIV, Tests Himself

Keir Starmer has urged world leaders to take an HIV test after becoming the first serving British prime minister to publicly take a test on camera

His office released footage of him completing a rapid home test in support of a nationwide initiative to encourage HIV testing

Starmer emphasised that knowing one's status is essential for accessing treatment and achieving the goal of ending new HIV cases in England by 2030

London, UK – Keir Starmer has called on world leaders to take an HIV test after becoming the first serving British prime minister and G7 leader to publicly take a test on camera.

Footage released by his office on Monday showed the UK leader completing a rapid home test in Downing Street on Friday, supporting a nationwide initiative to encourage HIV testing.

UK Prime Minister Sends Message to Other World Leaders on HIV, Tests Himself

Source: Getty Images

Starmer champions HIV testing initiative

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates that 4,700 people in England are living with undiagnosed HIV, with increased testing seen as crucial to identifying these cases.

Starmer, in December, committed his government to ending new HIV cases in England by 2030.

A new "HIV action plan," detailing how this target will be achieved, is expected to be published later this year.

Urging global action

Following his test, Starmer told Britain's Metro newspaper, "I suppose my task now is to talk to prime ministers and leaders across the world and say, you too should do it in your own country."

He emphasised that knowing one's status is essential for accessing treatment and meeting the collective target of ending new HIV transmissions by 2030.

Week-long testing initiative

The week-long testing initiative, delivered by Terrence Higgins Trust and funded by the Department of Health and Social Care, has been running annually in England since 2012.

During this week, anyone in the country can order a free HIV test, with two types of home testing kits available.

One provides results within 15 minutes, while the other, a "self-sampling" kit that also tests for syphilis, can be sent to a laboratory for results.

Firm urged to share new 'game-changer' HIV drug

Legit.ng reported that more than 300 politicians, health experts and celebrities called Thursday for US pharmaceutical giant Gilead to allow generic versions of a promising new HIV drug to be produced so it can reach people in developing countries most affected by the deadly disease.

The antiretroviral drug lenacapavir could be a "real game-changer" in the fight against HIV, according to an open letter to Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day signed by a range of former world leaders, AIDS groups, activists, actors and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng