The former Arsenal player has rediscovered his rhythm once again since joining Barnsley from Chaves in 2024

Kelechi Nwakali has earned the praise of Barnsley following his memorable goal-of-the-month win in December

Super Eagles midfielder is proving doubters wrong by sending an indication to Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Kelechi Nwakali has been named Barnsley’s Player of the Month for January, earning this recognition through his consistent and standout performances in Sky Bet League One.

The FIFA U-17 Golden Ball Award winner has garnered praise from Barnsley's top officials.

So far this season, Nwakali has made 13 league appearances and has scored once.

Kelechi Nwakali is ready to represent Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March. Photo by Martin Rose.

Brand new Nwakali

The 26-year-old has improved his performance since he joined Barnsley from Primeira Liga side Chaves

Nwakali took to his Instagram to applaud the fans for voting him as the player of the month.

Barnsley pundit Andy Symcox has hailed Nwakali as an "outstanding talent" who is flying under the radar of Premier League clubs. He said via Football League World:

“However, slipping under the radar is Kelechi Nwakali”.

“Other clubs seriously ought to be looking at this young man, as he is an outstanding talent.”

All hail Nwakali

The Nigerian midfielder's recent form has him recognition, with his contributions proving instrumental in Barnsley’s push for promotion.

Barnsley made the official announcement of the award on their social media on Friday, recognizing Nwakali's dedication and hard work.

According to Barnsley FC, the Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali scored a stunning goal against Exeter City to claim the December Goal of the Month award.

Nwakali was presented with his trophy by Reds fan and boxer Callum Simpson at Oakwell.

Nwakali's presence felt in Barnsley

The Super Eagles midfielder made three league appearances for Barnsley in January, with his performances in midfield drawing significant praise.

With 13 league appearances this season and one goal, Nwakali's consistency is key to Barnsley's promotion aspirations.

The former VVV-Venlo player earlier promised to utilize any opportunity given to him by coach Darrell Clarke per YorshirePost.

Is Nwakali ready for the Super Eagles?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle is actively scouting for players eligible to represent the Super Eagles.

Chelle is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe scheduled for March.

Given Kelechi Nwakali’s impressive form, he stands a strong chance of earning a recall to the Super Eagles squad.

