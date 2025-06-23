Ik Osakioduwa tackled the viral trend of women demanding cash in relationships, saying love shouldn't feel like a business deal

The Nigerian Idol host praised a woman who called out other ladies treating relationships like auctions

Reactions pour in as women hit back, accusing men of creating the very culture they now complain about

Nigerian media personality, Ik Osakioduwa, has once again got the internet buzzing, this time with a bold message to women who see relationships as a financial transaction.

The Nigerian Idol host shared his opinion while reacting to a trending video featuring two women debating whether women should always expect money from men they date.

In the clip, one woman called out others who base their relationships on what men can give financially.

Ik reposted the video with a strongly worded caption that instantly ignited a firestorm on social media.

He wrote:

"I'm a traditional man. A Nigerian man. We are used to taking care of our women. However, it's truly disgusting to see women reduce the basis of a relationship to money. You are a person, NOT a product. And I'm a man, NOT an ATM.”

His comment immediately sparked intense debate online, with fans, feminists, and traditionalists clashing in the comment section.

See the post here:

Netizens clap back at Ik Osakioduwa

Despite Ik’s noble intentions, his post didn’t go down well with everyone, especially many women who felt attacked and misrepresented.

One user, @chi_babeeee69, didn’t hold back:

“Men haven’t even seen anything! You guys made us this way. Love bomb us, use us, ghost us. Now you cry when we demand compensation? Please rest!”

Another commenter, @lemonadeswithlemons, wrote:

“You’d be shocked how many men want to be used. That’s how they feel important — by spending money. They created the rulebook, now they’re tearing the pages?”

Still, others like @loveth_m3 took a more balanced approach:

“I absolutely love how the world is changing. Everyone must contribute equally — love, chores, money. Nobody should be used, period.”

Ik also had plenty of supporters who said he was simply voicing what many men were afraid to say.

@tall_glass_of_champagn wrote:

“Since women turned relationships into private business, I stepped aside ”

@oraclegodwayne added humor to the debate:

“You are a Person, not a Product. And I am not an ATM. Even ATM gives you your own money!”

Another user, @l.tobiloba, bluntly stated:

“There are many orphans roaming around. Your boyfriend is not your parent or sponsor.”

"I'm not a 50-50 man" - IK Osakioduwa

Legit.ng earlier reported that IK Osakioduwa surprised fans after sharing information about how he runs his family on air.

IK was a guest on Moments with Toke, a podcast by media personality Toke Makinwa. On the show, he noted that he had never been a 50/50 kind of man.

He confidently remarked that his wife, Olohije, has never had to pay for anything, and neither does she know how much their children's school fees cost.

