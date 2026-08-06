Prosper Eke, a 2026 WAEC candidate, took to X to raise the alarm after he was unable to retrieve his epin to check his result

The student said the portal kept returning a 'record not found' message each time he attempted to access his examination result

His post surfaced shortly after WAEC released the 2026 results, drawing attention to access difficulties some candidates are facing

Prosper Eke, a Nigerian student who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, has gone public with his frustration after hitting a wall when he tried to check his result online.

Shortly after the West African Examinations Council released the 2026 WAEC results, Eke took to X to report that the system would not generate his epin, the unique personal identification number candidates need to access their individual result. Without it, he had no way of finding out how he performed.

Student who wrote WAEC 2026 posts unusual message he received. Photo credit: Leadership.

Source: UGC

'Record Not Found' Error Blocks Result Access

Writing directly on X, Eke described exactly what he encountered each time he attempted to retrieve the epin:

"I am trying to get my epin but it is showing record not found please I need help."

The message suggests his registration details were either not matching what the portal holds or were not reflecting correctly in the system, leaving him unable to proceed at all.

WAEC Result Access Process

To check results on the WAEC result checker portal, candidates are required to purchase a scratch card or obtain their epin through the official portal before they can view their scores.

When the system returns a "record not found" response, it effectively shuts the candidate out entirely until the issue is resolved, whether through a correction by the examination body or by contacting WAEC's support channels directly.

Eke's post surfaced at a time when many 2026 candidates across Nigeria were logging on to confirm their results, making his experience particularly difficult given the emotional weight of the moment.

See the post below:

Lady heartbroken after seeing WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ndubuisi Gift, a student at Saint Maria Goretti Grammar School in Benin City, shared her 2026 WAEC result on TikTok after it was released.

Her result screenshot showed she scored D7 in General Mathematics and D7 in Physics, the two subjects she considered most important.

Source: Legit.ng