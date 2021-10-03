IK Osakioduwa Melts Hearts on Social Media As He Makes 13 Promises to Wife on Their 13th Wedding Anniversary
- Media personality IK Osakioduwa has taken to social media in celebration of his dear wife as their marriage clocks 13 years
- The doting husband dedicated a special post to his woman on Instagram and he rolled out 13 beautiful promises to her
- IK’s touching post stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community who wished them well
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular media personality, IK Osadiowa, has left many people gushing after dedicating a special post to his wife on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.
The TV host flooded his Instagram page with loved-up photos and also penned a lengthy note to his dearly beloved woman.
IK took the time to write out 13 different promises to his wife as he assured her of his love for all eternity.
"Thirteen years later. You are still the prettiest girl in the room (but you’re still not about that) You’re still the most fiercely loyal person I know (emphasis on the fiercely) You still like to “form hard guy hard guy” (but a small thing like a popped balloon can bring you to tears)," his post read in part.
Comedian Kennyblaq shares lovely photos with twin sister as they celebrate birthday, drops account details
The doting husband promised to always profess his love, read the mails from their children’s school more often among other things.
See his full post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Fans, colleagues react
The post from IK stirred reactions from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.
Many also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Read below:
funkejenifaakindele said:
"Together forever."
djlambo_ said:
"So beautiful…wishing you both every happiness always ."
weirdmcofficial said:
"Awwwwww May God continue to bless your union."
bankywellington said:
"Love this! Happy Anniversary beautiful people!! Love y'all."
osi_suave said:
"Happy anniversary guys."
BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni mark wedding anniversary
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex-BBNaija housemates, Khafi Kareem and her husband Gedoni Ekpata celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Khafi showered her husband with lovely messages and wished their son could grow up to be like his dad.
Borrow wisdom from Liquorose: Uche Maduagwu slams Mercy Eke for flaunting backside in birthday photos
Fans and colleagues sent congratulatory messages to the couple as they wished them more marital bliss.
Source: Legit.ng News