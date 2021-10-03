Media personality IK Osakioduwa has taken to social media in celebration of his dear wife as their marriage clocks 13 years

The doting husband dedicated a special post to his woman on Instagram and he rolled out 13 beautiful promises to her

IK’s touching post stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community who wished them well

Popular media personality, IK Osadiowa, has left many people gushing after dedicating a special post to his wife on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.

The TV host flooded his Instagram page with loved-up photos and also penned a lengthy note to his dearly beloved woman.

IK took the time to write out 13 different promises to his wife as he assured her of his love for all eternity.

"Thirteen years later. You are still the prettiest girl in the room (but you’re still not about that) You’re still the most fiercely loyal person I know (emphasis on the fiercely) You still like to “form hard guy hard guy” (but a small thing like a popped balloon can bring you to tears)," his post read in part.

The doting husband promised to always profess his love, read the mails from their children’s school more often among other things.

See his full post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fans, colleagues react

The post from IK stirred reactions from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Many also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Read below:

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Together forever."

djlambo_ said:

"So beautiful…wishing you both every happiness always ."

weirdmcofficial said:

"Awwwwww May God continue to bless your union."

bankywellington said:

"Love this! Happy Anniversary beautiful people!! Love y'all."

osi_suave said:

"Happy anniversary guys."

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex-BBNaija housemates, Khafi Kareem and her husband Gedoni Ekpata celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Khafi showered her husband with lovely messages and wished their son could grow up to be like his dad.

Fans and colleagues sent congratulatory messages to the couple as they wished them more marital bliss.

Source: Legit.ng News