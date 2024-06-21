Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa has revealed that he does not subscribe to the 50/50 pattern of financing relationships and marriages

The father-of-two shared this information while he was a guest on Toke Makinwa's podcast show

He noted that he had never been one whose woman had to pay for anything in their marriage and that it would keep being so

Nigerians are shocked to know that some men still think the way IK Osakioduwa does. The media personality surprised fans after sharing information about how he runs his family on air.

IK was a guest on Moments with Toke, a podcast by media personality, Toke Makinwa. On the show, he noted that he had never been a 50/50 kind of man.

How IK Osakioduwa and his wife sort bills

IK confidently remarked that his wife Olohije has never had to pay for anything, and neither does she know how much their children's school fees cost.

The show host, who was once rumoured to have contracted COVID-19, said that if she willingly wanted to put some money down at some point, he would find ways to reimburse her.

Watch the video of his interview here:

Nigerians react to Osakioduwa's interview

Here is how people reacted to Ik's interview:

@tesmilly_05:

"A provider and def a protector. Such an attractive quality."

@suaveskin.co:

"No man can lead a woman when she’s carrying out your financial responsibilities… she can’t be s*bmissive, masculine men knows this."

@justmaeyen_o:

"A real man. Not all this our generation men that want to be dragging money with their wives. Don’t get me wrong, a good woman would & should always step in if her man needs the support, but it should not be required of her."

@uche_zoe:

"It’s funny how not one person from the other gender is saying anything in this comment section."

@thephoenixakino:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

@houseoftonia:

"This is how must Edo men are, 98.9% are not 50/50 men."

@ighopeace_:

"That’s the energy! We never scared of the bills."

IK Osakioduwa's promises to wife on 13th anniversary

Media personality IK Osakioduwa has taken to social media in celebration of his dear wife as their marriage clocks 13 years.

The doting husband dedicated a special post to his woman on Instagram, and he rolled out 13 beautiful promises to her.

IK’s touching post stirred sweet reactions from online community members who wished them well.

