Hilda Baci has received her third Guinness World Record plaque after her 8,780 kg dish set multiple records

Her September 2025 Jollof Festival feat earned titles for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice and rice overall

She expressed gratitude to her team and supporters as fans celebrated her milestone and global culinary impact

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has officially received her third Guinness World Record (GWR) plaque, solidifying her status as a global culinary icon.

The 30-year-old Akwa Ibom-born chef shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, February 13, 2026, where she was seen unboxing the prestigious award.

The latest plaque is tied to her record-breaking Jollof Festival held in September 2025 at Victoria Island, Lagos. While Baci originally aimed to set the record for the "Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice," a thorough review by GWR confirmed she had also broken a broader category.

Hilda Baci's 3rd GWR plaque

According to the official email from GWR’s Andrew Fanning, her 8,780 kg dish simultaneously clinched the title for the "Largest serving of rice" overall.

With this delivery, Hilda Baci now officially holds three distinct Guinness World Record titles:

Longest Cooking Marathon (Individual): 93 hours and 11 minutes (Achieved May 2023).

Largest Serving of Nigerian-Style Jollof Rice: 8,780 kg (Achieved September 2025).

Largest Serving of Rice: Awarded proactively following the 2025 attempt.

During her unboxing video, an emotional Baci noted that two plaques were awarded for the latest feat; one for her and another for the brand Gino, who collaborated on the project.

Reacting to the milestone, the celebrity chef expressed deep gratitude to her supporters and team, specifically mentioning her partner, Oreoluwa Atinmo, as a pillar of the achievement.

"My name is Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey. I am a 30-year-old graduate of Sociology from Akwa Ibom State, and I am a three-time Guinness World Record holder," she said to her millions of followers.

Reactions to Hilda Baci's 3rd GWR plaque

The news has sparked widespread celebration on social media, with fans praising her consistency and cooking ability. Some of the comments are below.

Livewithlynda wrote:

"You deserve every good thing coming your way. Congratulations again darling."

Tobianoace commented:

"Just like Nigerians celebrate Hilda achievement. the world will celebrate my Music too for Grammy. God listening, Iya TobianoAce can’t wait."

Modernishhair said:

"Super proud of you chef Hilda. Keep cooking."

Rosalynvow stated:

"Congratulations, dear! God did it! Your tenacity and CAN DO SPIRIT is from HIM!"

_llicent said:

"Awww, congratulations Hilda. Also a 30 year old sociology graduate, my own award is on the way."

Ugogbaolahaven commented:

"The standard you’ve set for your own generation is amazing!"

Hilda Baci updates bio

