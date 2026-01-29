Nollywood actress Mary Njoku addressed the popular 'independent women' phrase, shared her thoughts on why women become self-reliant

The filmmaker explained that no human truly wants to live alone, but people become self-sufficient when they lack dependable support around them

Fans shared diverse perspectives on the topic, with many relating to her message, while others offered different viewpoints

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has spoken against the popular belief that women naturally prefer independence, explaining that what is often described as independence is not a choice but a response to circumstances.

She shared her thoughts on Instagram, stating that no human truly desires to go through life alone, but people adapt when they lack dependable support around them.

Mary Njoku challenges the independent woman narrative, says it's a response, not a preference. Photo credit: maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary Njoku, who is the founder of ROK Studios, pointed out that women are often labelled as independent or overly self-sufficient without considering the reasons behind such behaviour.

The actress explained that independence is usually learned in the absence of reliability, and that strength in women often comes from necessity rather than preference.

According to her, when people consistently show up and prove dependable, isolation is rarely chosen, and trust becomes easier to build.

In her words, Mary Njoku wrote:

“There’s really no such thing as an independent woman. Independence is not a preference; it’s usually a response. No human truly wants to do life alone. We become independent when we don’t have Dependable people around us."

"So before labeling a woman as “independent” or “overly self-sufficient,” it’s worth asking why. Are you DEPENDABLE? Because when someone shows up CONSISTENTLY, nobody chooses isolation. Indepence is learned in the absence of reliability. She is strong because she has to be. Be dependable. And watch her strength soften into trust."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Mary Njoku's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@drealmiztee said:

"Can I say there is a difference between independence and hyper independence. I believe what your are describing is hyper independence which is usually a response to trauma. Please being independent is a good thing."

@lilianpahar wrote:

"Last night, I was told I don't ask for help and that I need to learn that no one is an island. No matter how hard I tried to explain that I wasn't born like that, I just learned to carry on because I never got help when I needed it, they insisted I was just proud."

@annesanaekwe commented:

"Wisdom too much. Nobody was actually born independent or wants to be independent but what will you do if you have no one to depend on? Become independent and own it with your full chest."

@seunfunmi_johnson reacted:

"This is why I hate hearing the you're a strong woman cliche. I'm not a strong woman anything! This is what life has thrown at me & I have no choice but to stand up & run else!!! I'll cave in."

@salmathier said:

"There is another side to the coin. Some women were raised by loving Fathers who taught them to be independent women. These women grow understanding how damaging Co-decency can be even in marriages."

Mary Njoku says women become independent when they don't have dependable people around them. Photo credit: maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

