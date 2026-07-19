Actress Biola Fowoshere has emotionally opened up about the painful collapse of her marriage during a recent interview

She revealed the emotional struggles she endured after her ex-husband suddenly left her and their children without explanation

The actress also shared how the experience changed her life, offering a deeply personal account that has sparked widespread reactions

Nigerian actress Biola Fowoshere, widely known in the Yoruba film industry, has shared the heartbreaking story of her troubled marriage and the emotional toll it took on her life.

In a recent interview on African A List, the actress broke down in tears as she recounted how her ex-husband abandoned her and their children without explanation.

Biola Fowoshere recounts the emotional pain of her husband's unexpected departure. Credit: @biolafowoshere

Source: Instagram

She revealed that despite her efforts to be a good wife and mother, he walked away and cut off all contact.

“The only person I’d really want to ask a question is my ex-husband. I’d really like to ask him what I did wrong because I did nothing before he left me and the kids. I want to ask what my children and I did to deserve what he did to us,” she said.

Biola disclosed that the painful separation pushed her into severe depression, leaving her hospitalised for one year and six months as she struggled to recover emotionally.

“I spent one year and six months in the hospital battling depression after he left. I almost ran mad. We are not in contact. Since he left, we haven’t seen him. He blocked us seven years ago,” she added.

The actress emphasised that her ex-husband has neither seen nor spoken to her or their children since the day he left, leaving them to cope with the emotional scars of abandonment.

Watch the YouTube interview below:

Biola Fowosire exposes dirty experience with movie sponsor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba Nollywood actress opened up on a disturbing experience she says left her stranded in Lagos.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress recounted how she travelled from Ibadan to Lagos after being promised financial support for a movie project. According to her, what looked like a breakthrough quickly turned into a nightmare.

She alleged that upon arrival, the man who invited her made an unexpected and inappropriate demand involving a sexual romp with her personal assistant. She refused to accept.

Source: Legit.ng