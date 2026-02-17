Africa's YouTube creators are turning everyday content into multi-million-dollar brands

Egypt's Creative Crafts tops earnings with $8.8 million from engaging DIY tutorials

Nigerian comedy channel MarkAngel Comedy continues to dominate with $4.18 million in earnings

Africa’s digital economy is accelerating at a remarkable pace, and YouTube has become one of its most profitable playgrounds.

Across the continent, creators are transforming simple ideas, comedy skits, cooking tutorials, DIY hacks, dance routines, and even news updates into multi-million-dollar brands with global reach.

A new ranking compiled using data from CashNetUSA, based on total lifetime views and estimated ad revenue from SocialBlade, highlights Africa’s highest-earning YouTube creators in 2026.

Egypt dominates with a DIY powerhouse

The estimates apply average YouTube payouts per 1,000 views to total view counts, excluding musicians.

The result is a diverse list that reflects the continent’s creativity and the growing global appetite for African content.

At the top of the earnings chart is Creative Crafts in Five Minutes, a DIY-focused channel from Egypt with estimated lifetime earnings of $8.8 million.

The channel’s short, visually engaging craft tutorials and life hacks have captured an international audience. Its format relies less on language and more on visuals, making it accessible across borders.

That global appeal has helped it rack up billions of views and secure its place as Africa’s top-earning YouTube channel.

North Africa’s culinary star

Coming in second is Algeria’s beloved cooking personality, Oum Walid, with estimated earnings of $4.9 million.

Known for affordable, home-style recipes, Oum Walid has amassed more than 14 million subscribers.

She maintains privacy by appearing only through her hands while preparing meals, yet her authenticity and budget-friendly dishes resonate strongly with households across North Africa and in the diaspora.

According to a report by Business Insider, her success proves that relatability and consistency can be just as powerful as flashy production.

Nigeria’s comedy giant still shines

Nigeria’s MarkAngel Comedy ranks third with estimated lifetime earnings of $4.18 million.

Launched in 2013, the channel became the first African comedy platform to surpass one million subscribers. Its short, relatable skits rooted in everyday African life quickly gained viral momentum.

Featuring child stars such as Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike, the channel built a loyal fan base across the continent and beyond.

Although the original team has since evolved, with key personalities pursuing independent projects, the brand remains one of Africa’s strongest comedy exports.

Regional voices with strong followings

Morocco’s Baraka IBaraka holds fourth place with $2.89 million in earnings. His humorous take on Moroccan social life, particularly through recurring characters, has secured him more than four million subscribers.

From Senegal, the couple behind Hussein and Zeinab have earned $2.3 million through family-centred storytelling and relationship content that resonates widely with African audiences.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Masaka Kids Afrikana has generated $1.34 million. The group showcases choreographed dance routines performed by children, many of whom have overcome difficult circumstances.

Their inspiring journey and viral performances have drawn millions of viewers worldwide.

Lifestyle, faith and youth culture

South Africa’s Michael Jamison, known for his lifestyle-driven content, has earned an estimated $1.06 million.

His channel blends fashion, fitness and glimpses into his unconventional daily life, attracting a youthful English-speaking audience.

In Kenya, RUS Love in Action stands out with $656,000 in estimated earnings.

The channel highlights faith-based outreach and humanitarian initiatives, demonstrating that YouTube can be both financially viable and socially impactful.

Tanzania’s Lil Dancer Chris has built a $644,000 brand through energetic street dance content that aligns with global short-form video trends.

Rounding out the top 10 is Rwanda’s Kigali Today, which has earned $306,000 by delivering local news and current affairs coverage, signalling rising demand for credible digital journalism on the platform.

The bigger picture: YouTube’s growing influence

This ranking underscores more than just impressive earnings. It highlights how African creators are shaping narratives, exporting culture and building global audiences without traditional gatekeepers.

From DIY hacks in Egypt to comedy in Nigeria, family vlogs in Senegal and dance performances in Uganda, Africa’s YouTube economy reflects the continent’s diversity and innovation.

These creators have tapped into everyday experiences and universal themes, transforming them into sustainable digital enterprises.

As internet access deepens and mobile access expands across Africa, YouTube’s influence is likely to grow even further.

If current trends continue, the continent’s next wave of digital millionaires may already be uploading their first videos today.

