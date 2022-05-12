Popular Nigerian rapper, CDQ, recently caused a buzz after he took to social media to show off his cooking skills

The music star prepared noodles, plantain and fried eggs as he gave fans tips on how to get the best result

Top singer, Davido, drooled over the meal and asked CDQ when he was going to cook for him and the rapper replied

Popular Nigerian rapper, CDQ, has shown fans that there is more to him than music and that he is also good in the kitchen.

Just recently, the music star caused a buzz online after he prepared noodles, fried plantains and fried eggs then he shared a video of his plate on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, CDQ accompanied the clip of his mouthwatering food with a caption where he gave fans tips on how to get the best result.

CDQ charges Davido $10,000 per day to cook for him. Photos: @cdqolowo, @davido

According to him, people should try cooking their noodles with ofada sauce and also make sure their plantain is four days ripe before frying it. He also advised them to fry their eggs with sardines.

See a screenshot of the food below:

CDQ shows off cooking skills online. Photo: @cdqolowo

Davido drools over CDQ’s meal

Not long after CDQ shared a video of his plate online, top Nigerian singer, Davido, went to his DM to drool over it.

In the private message, the DMW boss asked CDQ when he would be coming to also cook for him. To that, the rapper responded by stating his fee.

CDQ charged Davido $10,000 per day if he was to go and cook for him. See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Rapper CDQ replies after Davido asked him to cook for him. Photo: @cdqolowo

Internet users react as CDQ charges Davido $10k to cook

Socialcrib:

“Wow! Shebi the food will give long life and prosperity?”

Dheecodah_:

“Use your opportunity wisely.”

Pwesshy22_:

“If I buy am chop I suppose Dey fly nah.”

Ehraaad:

“Shey eye dey pain me ni, when CDQ turn chef.”

Segun_spratt:

“Jesus wey use 5 loaves of bread and 2 fishes to feed 5 thousand people no charge one kobo .”

Queeen_samira:

“Chef aiye how much come be chef chi food.”

Horla_warleh:

“Davido sef wan Dey copy drake.”

Interesting.

