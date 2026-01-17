Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema shared his relationship preferences during a recent interview

The Calm Down hitmaker discussed his fashion inspirations, favourite film, and personal style choices

Fans flooded the video with comments praising his intelligence and his distinctive personal style

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has opened up about the kind of partner he prefers, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.

The singer, known for hits like Calm Down and his global collaborations, shared this during a recent interview with The People Gallery, where he spoke about fashion, movies, and his personal life.

Rema reveals the quality he values most in a girlfriend over financial strength. Photo credit: heisrema

Source: Instagram

When he was asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.

This statement shows his appreciation for individuality and creativity, especially in how someone presents themselves.

The artist has often been in the spotlight not only for his music but also for his relationships.

Over the years, Rema has been linked with American singer Justine Skye and South African star Tyla, though he remains unmarried and focused on his career.

His preference for style over wealth reflects the image he has built as a trendsetter in both music and fashion.

Rema says he prefers style to money when choosing a girlfriend. Photo credit: heisrema

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Rema also gave fans a glimpse into his fashion choices, describing his outfit, which included pieces from Rick Owens and Jaded London.

He explained that when putting together his looks, he usually starts with the pants before building the rest of the fit.

Away from fashion, Rema mentioned that his favourite movie is Interstellar, showing his taste for thought-provoking cinema.

For those new to his music, he recommended listening to Charm, one of his standout tracks. He also proudly revealed his zodiac sign as Taurus, born on May 1.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rema's interview

Fans enthusiastically celebrated the singer's honesty and style choices across social media platforms.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@JocaKev said:

"Even Rema knows Charm is his best song. Too good😅"

@Kellyca17943963 commented:

"So intelligent, we don't stan nonsense over here. Uh 🤭"

@withlovefrmglo wrote:

"I just knew that jacket was copped from Rick owens,their leather game is fire 🔥 🔥🔥"

@prodigychidi reacted:

"I swear I said Taurus before he said it😭 and I didn't know his birthdate. You just know an Earth Sign when you see one"

@wificybernetics opined:

"Taurus ♉️ always good looking with brains ... Beauty from Venus."

@1Stephanieobi said:

"Interstellar and revenant... I'm off to watch my bby's favourite movies 🤭"

@tomzy_meta commented:

"I just like his style and also how he always mention 'Benin City, Nigeria' in any event that they ask him where he is from"

Pastor praises Rema's handsome look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pastor praised Rema's look during a church service as the singer wore braided hair and black sunglasses.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema visited his Benin City neighbourhood, walking familiar streets and greeting excited locals.

A viral video also captured the moment a pastor acknowledged the Mavin star and his mother during the service, saying, "You look more handsome physically than in pictures."

Source: Legit.ng