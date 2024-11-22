Nigerian singer Davido is making headlines after he advised Americans considering returning to Africa

During a recent podcast, the 30BG boss heavily kicked against the idea of relocating to Africa from America

Davido gave his reasons, and the viral video raised a series of mixed feelings from social media users

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has kicked against Americans considering relocating back to Africa.

The Awuke crooner was recently a guest on The Big Homies House podcast when he was asked his thoughts about people who want to leave America and go back to Africa.

Davido was against the idea and went on to use Nigeria as an example. According to Davido, the country's economy is currently in shambles, and things are not going well.

The 30BG boss also said that despite Nigeria being an oil-producing country, its citizens still pay more for oil than those importing it. Davido, however, acknowledged that the entertainment scene is one of the good things about Africa.

In his words:

“Leave America and go where? Let’s be honest! Go back where? It’s not cool back home. My country now is in…the economy is in shambles. I do my part, I’m an ambassador. When I go home and I’m filming, I’m not going to show the bad parts. I go to the trenches but I’m talking about the situation in the country. We Nigerians, like now the exchange rate is messed up, a lot of stuff are not going well, the economy is just not good. The oil prices are too high, and imagine a country that produces oil, we produce the oil and we pay more money for oil than a country that’s importing oil. There’s stuff like that, but regardless, entertainment is one of the things that’s made Africa look good. We do not have the best leaders, that’s a fact.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido discourages Americans from relocating to Africa

Davido’s advice to Americans looking to relocate to Africa soon became a trending topic on the Nigerian social media space. Some netizens dropped their hot takes on what the singer had to say.

Read their comments below:

zinghamakeda:

“Finally someone telling the truth , seen people make the move and go right back 😂.”

livcouture_ng:

“Davido no send una PAPA! He is saying it to your faces just the way it is! 🤩❤️❤️”

Toyinmoore:

“But where is the lie ??????”

debeequinne:

“Give David his flowers he has spoken well.”

Goldmoola:

“Applaud him for speaking facts💯.”

paneo_kidscloset:

“👏👏👏👏You can clearly see how well he tried to put his words together just to make Naija not look as b@d as it really is right now!!”

Mimi_ifechi:

“He no lie ohhh.”

yokunle:

“Osun state Governor is one of the leaders, Davido’s uncle.”

Tinoo2life:

“You want him to say that Nigeria has the best economy.”

richardray2680:

“I guess money can make a African have a American mentality. Have him thinking Africa is one country called Nigeria! Not every country in Africa is going through what Nigeria is going through. We all have problems at the moment but it's not as bad as he is saying it.”

Weoutcheatz:

“Tanzania is lit you are all welcome.”

theelala4lyfe:

“Going back? Y’all do know all of us weren’t brought here right? We been here!”

Haki_kweli_shakur:

“It’s 50 plus countries in Africa. One country going through a ruff time doesn’t dismiss the other African countries who are doing Great. Who are giving dual citizenship to black people from the U.S. People educate yourselves don’t take one person’s view about what’s going on in African countries. There’s plenty of US over there doing great and providing opportunities for black people here in the U.S.”

Obijr904:

“He should’ve said don’t go back to Nigeria, not the whole of Africa.”

