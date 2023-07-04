Bella Okagbue recently left social media users buzzing after revealing her stances on premarital intimacy

The Big Brother Naija star revealed it was one thing her home training won't allow her to indulge in

The post which went viral got many people talking including her beau, Sheggz who reacted to it

Bella Okagbue has always been a straight talker who airs her views regardless of whose ox is gored.

However, the Big Brother Naija star also poses a witty sense of humour such that fans often can't tell when she is being serious or simply having a good laugh.

Photos of Bella and Sheggz Credit: @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

The Level Up star recently shared her views on premarital intimacy and it got a lot of people talking.

Reacting to a question about that one thing her home training wouldn't allow her to do, she revealed it was engaging in premarital intimacy before marriage.

Check out her tweet below:

The petite beauty's revelation went viral with many netizens buzzing with reactions.

However, Sheggz's reaction appears to have more or less defined her response.

He reacted to the tweet with a simple one-liner:

"Lmaoooo Iyawo mi, dey play."

See post below:

Fans react as BBNaija Bella kicks against premarital intimacy

hibiscus_belle:

"Belle's reply should be 'oya oya you don catch me' ."

adestitoali:

"Bella knows how to get people's talking...Fornication is a sin."

emmanuella.eze.9461:

"Small play Sheggz carry gun Relationship people una weldone."

ngwinondebe:

"These 2 are married low key and messing with us."

sharon.chigozirim:

"It’s nothing but cruise make una rest."

mamasitah_:

"The ikoyi's just Dey use una dey trend."

oneandonlyasaonwa:

"Iyawomi, might mean they are now married sef. E go shocknuna like Johnny Drille."

ikwuaja_lynnamaka:

"Na bella type both reply,me spirit no dey lie."

BBNaija Reunion: Bella reveals how her relationship with Sheggz has grown after the show, in sweet video

Bella and Sheggz wowed their fans and netizens as they shared the lovely progress of their relationship since they left the house.

During the recent BBNaija reunion held on Wednesday, June 29, Bella spoke about how she and her partner focused on their love and relationship immediately after the show despite obstacles from the various families.

The dark-skinned beauty disclosed that her family didn't support the display of affection she and Sheggz did during the reality TV Show.

Source: Legit.ng