Pastor Dolapo Lawal has shared a video from his rare encounter with Pastor EA Adeboye, aka Daddy GO

The young pastor was captured prostrating and going on his knees as he exchanged pleasantries with Adeboye

The rare encounter between the popular Christian leaders has stirred reactions from their followers on social media

Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the lead pastor of Zoe Household Global (a growing church with U.S. and Nigerian branches) on Wednesday, March 4, shared a rare video from his meeting with Pastor EA Adeboye, aka Daddy GO of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The brief video captured the moment Pastor Lawal was led into a room with an office setting by Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke.

Pastor Dolapo Lawal shares video showing the moment he met Pastor EA Adeboye. Credit: dolapolawal/eaadeboye

Upon sighting the influential RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Lawal prostrated before going down on his knees to accept a handshake from Adeboye.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Pastor Dolapo Lawal wrote in a caption,

"Thank you so much Pastor @lekeadeboye Yesterday was the highlight of my year so far. It’s a season of Great Grace.

This meeting underscored intergenerational mentorship in Nigerian Pentecostalism, where Adeboye's decades-long leadership has shaped thousands of pastors, including emerging figures like Lawal, who blend local worship with global outreach.

Meanwhile, Pastor Lawal's videos have been trending on social media on X, with some netizens criticising how Nigerians tend to repeatedly switch to pastors who are the rave of the moment.

Pastor Dolapo Lawal expresses gratitude to Leke Adeboye after meeting Daddy GO. Credit: eaadeboye

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke stormed the residence of Pastor Adeboye to celebrate him on his 84th birthday.

A video captured the governor singing and dancing as he celebrated with Adeboye.

The video showing Pastor Dolapo Lawal's rare encounter with Pastor Adeboye is below:

Reactions as Pastor Dolapo Lawal meets Adeboye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

atinuke_aliu said:

"If this video was a cd, it’d have scratched by now with the number of times I watched it."

ndidi_ukaonu commented:

"Love this. Thank you Pastor @lekeadeboye. The next generation is connecting, being mentored, Im excited. Glory to God!"

sola_adesakin said:

"Keep being phenomenal, Pastor Dolapo. God prepared and unveiled you for a time like this. There is more!"

chi_go_zie1 commented:

"I love the way the father's of faith are being honoured. They paid price over years. They deserve all the reverence they getting. Guys, lets keep honoring now they are still with us. Happy birthday Daddy."

mcfatkaze___ said:

"I REMEMBER saying PD will meet Daddy adeboye this year and also Be at some of RCCG Meetings and programs, most especially the ones for Youths."

secretplacewife reacted:

"It’s how Daddy GO also bowed for me. Such humility. More grace Pastor Dolapo."

Pastor Adeboye's wife bags appointment

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye's wife, Folu Adeboye, was appointed Chancellor of Caleb University Imota, Lagos.

The appointment was announced by the university shortly after she was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Humanity (Honoris Causa) at its 15th convocation ceremony.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, described the development as a significant milestone in the university’s growth and long-term vision.

