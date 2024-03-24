Former Reality TV star turned actor Uti Nwachukwu recently waded in on the rising dichotomy within Nollywood

During a short conversation with Legit.ng, Uti Nwachukwu spoke about the growth of the Nigerian movie and who the true founders and pioneers of the industry are

Uti Nwachukwu also spoke about his senior colleague Funke Akindele and why he thinks very highly of her

Former Big Brother Africa winner Uti Nwachukwu recently shared during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, what he thinks of the current growth that the Nigerian movie industry has witnessed over the last few years.

During the conversation, Uti spoke about the improvement in production, the quality of the storylines being churned out, and how much work goes into making cinema-standard movies compared to what it used to be a decade and a half ago.

Former BBNaija winner Uti Nwachukwu shares his thoughts about the growth of Nollywood and tribalism within the Nigerian entertainment industry. Photo credit: @siruti

Source: Instagram

Uti Nwachukwu talks about Nollywood and its growth

The Jara show host noted that being alive to see the tremendous growth that the Nigerian movie industry has witnessed over the last two decades, especially over the last eight years, has been a joy to watch.

"We are currently at the next level; there's more to come. Just by looking at our production now and comparing it to what it used to be five, six, seven and even ten years ago, the difference is amazingly great. What I can say is we can only get better with what we've been doing so far."

Uti Nwachukwu shares his thoughts about Funke Akindele

The former reality TV star also spoke about his senior colleague Funke Akindele. He revealed during the chat why he respects her so much and holds her high-esteem.

"When Funke Akindele produces or directs any movie you naturally expect a lot of humour, drama and life lessons. She is just an extraordinary filmmaker who has earned her place. Funke Akindele has way of always infusing a sweet feeling in her movies and that is one of her biggest sells."

Igbo vs Yoruba: "Who owns Nollywood" - Uti reveals

After giving Nollywood its accolades, Uti Nwachukwu also took time to address the raging conversation about the true owners of the Nigerian movie industry. He said:

"What difference does it make who started what? Who cares? As long as we are all doing well, kudos to everybody who is putting in putting in the work. This region owns music, and that tribe owns the movie industry. It is all very childish, and everyone needs to grow the F up."

Uti Nwachukwu talks about his lady crush

Legit.ng recalls when Uti Nwachukwu shared a story about a lady he had a massive crush on on his social media page.

He revealed that he had a thing for the lady for a long time but never approached her.

Uti shared what came of the moment he decided to express his affection to the lady and how things ended.

Source: Legit.ng