Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s drama at Iyabo Ojo’s star-studded premiere has continued to trend

A recent video surfaced online showing what Toyin said months back that triggered her colleague recently

Mixed reactions trailed the throwback clip as fans and netizens weighed in on the ongoing industry tension

Drama unfolded on March 29, 2026, at the star-studded premiere of The Return of Arinzo when Nollywood actress Funke Akindele reportedly ignored fellow actress Toyin Abraham as she attempted to greet her.

The event, which attracted top industry names including Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe, quickly became the centre of attention after Toyin Abraham’s gesture was noticeably snubbed by Funke Akindele.

Drama unfolds as reason for Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s fight revealed. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Clips from the premiere began circulating online, sparking heated debates among fans. While some criticised Funke for her actions and praised Toyin’s composure, others defended Funke, pointing to past tensions between the two actresses.

In December 2025, during the cinema run of their films Oversabi Aunty and Behind The Scenes, Toyin Abraham had accused Funke Akindele and her team of sabotaging her movie.

In one viral clip, Toyin alleged that Funke’s camp paid individuals to falsely claim that Oversabi Aunty was sold out, while continuing to promote Behind The Scenes.

She further claimed that cinemas deliberately scheduled her film at unfavourable early morning slots during the festive season, while Funke’s movie enjoyed prime screening times throughout the day.

Another trending video shows Toyin accusing Funke of paying cinemas to “destroy” her film, insisting that Oversabi Aunty would still go on to hit ₦1 billion.

Watch her speak below:

Iyabo Ojo has spoken out following the drama involving her colleagues, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, at the premiere of her latest movie, The Return of Arinzo.

The much-anticipated premiere, held on Sunday night, March 29, 2026, drew celebrities, fans, and industry insiders.

Despite the tension between the two actresses, Iyabo chose to focus on gratitude, penning a heartfelt note to celebrate the success of her movie launch.

In her message, Iyabo expressed deep appreciation to everyone who contributed to the event’s success.

She thanked the organisers, co-executive producers, actors, crew members, PR team, glam team, hosts, media, vendors, event planners, and her entire team.

She also extended her gratitude to guests, celebrities, friends, loved ones, content creators, comedians, musicians, and family members who showed support by attending, buying tickets, creating content, praying, dancing, and celebrating with her.

“I want to start by giving thanks to God Almighty for making the premiere launch of The Return of Arinzo a beautiful success,” she wrote. “I won’t mention names, as this write-up won’t be enough, but know that I appreciate every single one of you. I’m standing on all existing protocols and saying thank you.”

Iyabo further announced that The Return of Arinzo will officially hit cinemas nationwide on April 3, 2026 urging fans to spread the word.

Her calm and appreciative tone has been seen as a way of steering attention back to her work, even as Nollywood continues to buzz over the ongoing saga between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Video of what sparked the tension between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham trends. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them. Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng